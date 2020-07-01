OJEE 2020 MBA Exam Pattern – Know Marking Scheme, Exam Duration, Sections, Mode of Exam

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEE) has released the OJEE exam pattern for the aspirants appearing for the MBA entrance exam this year. The OJEE exam is conducted in online mode and it is an objective based test where aspirants are required to choose the correct answer from the given four options. Find out all the important details about the OJEE exam pattern and know everything about the marking scheme, time/duration of the exam, mode of the exam, sections and how to prepare for the MBA entrance exam here.

OJEE 2020 MBA Exam Pattern Highlights

OJEE Exam Pattern MBA Entrance Exam Details Mode of Exam Computer Based/Online Exam Duration Two hours Total Number of Questions 120 Type of Questions Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) OJEE MBA Exam Sections 1. Verbal Reasoning and Comprehension 2. Analytical and Logical Reasoning 3. General Knowledge and Business Fundamentals 4. Quantitative Techniques OJEE Marking Scheme +4 Marks for correct answer -1 Mark for incorrect response

OJEE 2020 Exam Pattern

Going by the highlights mentioned above, aspirants should prepare for the MBA entrance exam accordingly. In 2020, due to the spread of COVID19 virus, the exam dates have not been decided yet, however, attempts are being made to ensure that candidates stay safe at home and are not affected in any way. The exam conducting body will soon announce the OJEE exam dates and till then candidates are advised to prepare for the entrance exams by appearing for the Mock exams that have been designed in alignment with the OJEE exam pattern.

Here are some important details about the OJEE exam pattern for the MBA exam aspirants:-

OJEE Exam Mode – OJEE MBA entrance exam is conducted in online mode. It is a computer based exam and candidates are expected to visit the designated test centers to appear for the online test.

OJEE Exam Duration – The OJE Exam is conducted for the duration of 120 minutes or 2 hours for the candidates on online mode. Therefore practice the mock tests accordingly so that you become screen savvy to appear for the exam on the D-day.

OJEE Exam Sections – There are 4 sections in the exam for which candidates should prepare before the D-day. Those sections are: 1. Verbal Reasoning and Comprehension, 2. Analytical and Logical Reasoning, 3. General Knowledge and Business Fundamentals, and 4. Quantitative Techniques. Candidates are advised to read the OJEE exam syllabus carefully to know the important topics expected in these sections.

OJEE Exam Questions – There will be 120 objective-based questions (MCQs) in the online MBA entrance exam to test the aptitude of the candidates in 120 minutes. Take a look at the bifurcation of questions from each section:-

OJEE MBA Exam Pattern: Section specific Question format

Name of Sections Number of Questions Verbal Reasoning and Comprehension 30 Analytical and Logical Reasoning 30 General Knowledge and Business Fundamentals 30 Quantitative Techniques 30

OJEE Marking Scheme – As per the marking scheme, for each correct answer being chosen by the candidate, +4 marks will be provided and there is a negative marking of -1 mark for choosing the incorrect option. Therefore, aspirants are advised to refrain from attempting the incorrect answers.

