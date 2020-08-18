PGCIL Powergrid Recruitment 2020: Application Invited for 33 Apprentice Posts, Apply Online @powergridindia.com

PGCIL Recruitment 2020: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, Government of India has invited applications for Apprenticeship for One Year Duration for the post of HR Executive. Interested candidates who have passed their final year qualifying examination not before two years from the date of closing of online application may submit their application for PGCIL Recruitment 2020 on or before 31 August 2020

PGCIL Powergrid Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application to Powergrid PGCIL - 31 August 2020

PGCIL Powergrid Vacancy Details

Executive (Human Resource) - 33 Posts

Location of Apprenticeship Training:

POWERGRID Corporate Office Plot No.2, Sector-29, Gurgaon (near IFFCO Chowk metro station) AND POWERGRID Academy of Leadership (PAL), Vill-Gwalior, Panchgaon, Manesar, Gurgaon

PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Stipend:

Rs. 15,000/-

Eligibility Criteria for PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice

Educational Qualification:

Full Time (2 years course) - MBA (HR) / MSW / Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management / Personnel Management & Industrial Relation.

How to Apply for the PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice 2020 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 on the official website http://www.powergridindia.com/ on or before 31 August 2020.

PGCIL Powergrid Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF

Online Application Link