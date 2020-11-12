PNB SO Admit Card 2020 out @pnbindia.in, Download Specialist Officer Exam Call Letter Here

PNB SO Admit Card 2020: Punjab National Bank (PNB) has released the PNB SO Admit Card 2020 at its website. All such candidates who are going to appear in PNB SO Exam 2020 can now download the admit card through the official website of PNB.

The PNB SO Admit Card 2020 Download Link will be available till 22 November 2020. The download link is given below. PNB Specialist Officer written test is scheduled to be held on 22nd November 2020 at various exam centres.

How and Where to Download PNB Specialist Officer Call Letter 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.pnbindia.in. Click on Recruitments Section. Then, it will redirect you to a new page. Click on the notice reads ‘CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE CALL LETTERS FOR THE ONLINE EXAMINATION FOR RECRUITMENT OF 535 SPECIALIST OFFICERS’ Then, the admit card login page will be opened. Enter Registration Number/Roll Number, Password, Captcha Code and click on submit button. Then, PNB Specialist Officer Admit Card 2020 will be opened. Candidates can download PNB Specialist Officer Call Letter 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download PNB Specialist Officer Admit Card 2020

This recruitment is being done to recruit 535 vacancies of Specialist Officers. The Selection of the candidates will be through online test and/or interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Test or Interview. The online test shall comprise Reasoning, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Professional Knowledge. The language of the paper will be bilingual.i.e.English & Hindi.

Official Notification

The paper will be of 200 Marks for 200 Questions for 120 Minutes Duration. Those who will qualify in PNB SO Written Exam 2020 will be called for Interview Round. The total marks allotted for Interview are 35. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will not be less than 40%. The combined final score of candidates shall be arrived at on the basis of aggregate scores obtained by the candidates in the Online Main Examination and Interview.