Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 for Acquisition of Ready Made TV content Posts, Apply @prasarbharati.gov.in

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022: Prasar Bharti has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Acquisition of Readymade TV content with the target audience as children and young adults (up to the age of 18) in the languages specified in the Content Acquisition Portal of Prasar Bharti on license basis from the right owners. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7 February 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 7 February 2022

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Acquisition of Readymade TV content

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The content must not have been aired, either fully or partly from any free to air (FTA) distribution platform (like DD free Dish) in the territory of India through terrestrial, cable or direct to home mode during the previous three calendar years. The content should be offered for half an hour or one hour slot for a license period of one year or three years or on a perpetual basis for multiple telecasts on multiple channels of Doordarshan. The content should be provided in XDCAM 4:2:2 format on a hard disk.

Download Prasar Bharati Acquisition of Readymade TV content Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022 Application Fee - Rs. 10,000/- Plus 18% GST

How to apply for Prasar Bharati Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates may apply online in the prescribed form along with the requisite fee and all documents through the Content Acquisition Portal of Prasar Bharati. i.e. https:/cap.prasarbharati.org. The last date for submission of the application is 7 February 2021.

