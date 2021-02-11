CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Board Exam 2021: Check Previous Year Papers, Latest Sample Paper & Other Important Resources for Preparation

CBSE 2021: CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021 for Chemistry subject is scheduled for 18th May. This subject has a vast syllabus & due to this students often feel difficult while revising this subject. In the case of subjects like Chemistry, selective study plays an important role. Here selective study means more emphasis on important topics and questions which have been frequently asked in previous exams. To learn about important topics, concepts or questions, one needs to analyse previous year papers (at least 5 to 10 years) & latest sample papers. Considering the importance of previous year papers and latest sample papers here we have provided all these resources which will be helpful for the students preparing for CBSE Class 12 Chemistry board exam 2021. Students are also advised to check revised CBSE Syllabus and details of deleted topics & chapters from the revised CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2021 as questions based on revised CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2021 will be asked.

