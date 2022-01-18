PSTET 2021-22 Final Answer Key Delayed: PSEB will release Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test Result Soon @pstet.pseb.ac.in

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

PSTET 2021-22 Final Answer Key & Result @pstet.pseb.ac.in: PSEB will be releasing soon the PSTET 2021 Final Answer Key & Results for the exam held on 24th December 2021 at its official website.

Created On: Jan 18, 2022 16:24 IST
PSTET 2021-22 Final Answer Key & Result @pstet.pseb.ac.in
PSTET 2021-22 Final Answer Key & Result @pstet.pseb.ac.in

PSTET 2021-22 Final Answer Key & Result @pstet.pseb.ac.in: Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) conducted the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021 Exam on 24th December 2021. PSEB will soon release the Final Answer Keys & Results of PSTET 2021 Exam at its official Website - pstet.pseb.ac.in. PSTET 2021 official answer was released on 4th January 2022. Candidates submitted the objections from 4th to 7th Jan 2022. Final decision on the provisional answer key was supposed to taken from 8th Jan 2022 to 16th Jan 2022. PSTET 2021 final answer key was supposed to be released on 17th Jan 2022. Based on this final answer key, PSTET result will be announced.

PSTET 2021

Important Dates

Exam Date

24th Dec 2021

Uploading of Answer Key

4th Jan 2022

Grievances

4th to 7th Jan 2022

Decision on Grievances

8th to 16th Jan 2022

Uploading of Final Answer Key

17th Jan 2022 (Delayed)

Result Compilation

18th to 20th Jan 2022

Result Declaration

24th Jan 2022

How to Download PSTET 2021 Official Final Answer Key?

Step-1: Visit the official website of PSTET, i.e., pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Step-2: click on the ‘registered user’ link.

Step-3: Enter the registration number and password to login.

Step-4: Click on the PSTET 2021 official final answer key link

Step-5: click on the download link to view the final answer key..

How to Download PSTET Result 2021?

Step-1: visit the official website of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET), i.e., pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Step-2: click on the ‘registered user’ link.

Step-3: Enter the registration number and password to login.

Step-4: Click on the ‘PSTET 2021 Result 2021’ link

Step-5: click on the download link to view the result.

More than 1 lakh candidates applied for the PSTET 2021 exam. PSTET 2021 Paper I was to be a teacher for Class I to Class V, and Paper II was to be a teacher for Class VI to Class VIII. Punjab State Examination Board will release Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 Result along with Merit List and Cut Off Marks by 24th January 2022.

FAQ

Q1. Which is the Official Website for PSTET 2021-22 Final Answer Key & Result Release?

pstet.pseb.ac.in

Q2. When will PSTET 2021-22 Result be Released?

24th Jan 2022

Q3. Can I raise objections against the final answer keys?

No, objections are only allowed against the provisional answer keys.
