PSTET 2021-22 Final Answer Key Delayed: PSEB will release Punjab Teacher Eligibility Test Result Soon @pstet.pseb.ac.in

PSTET 2021-22 Final Answer Key & Result @pstet.pseb.ac.in: PSEB will be releasing soon the PSTET 2021 Final Answer Key & Results for the exam held on 24 th December 2021 at its official website.

PSTET 2021-22 Final Answer Key & Result @pstet.pseb.ac.in: Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) conducted the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2021 Exam on 24th December 2021. PSEB will soon release the Final Answer Keys & Results of PSTET 2021 Exam at its official Website - pstet.pseb.ac.in. PSTET 2021 official answer was released on 4th January 2022. Candidates submitted the objections from 4th to 7th Jan 2022. Final decision on the provisional answer key was supposed to taken from 8th Jan 2022 to 16th Jan 2022. PSTET 2021 final answer key was supposed to be released on 17th Jan 2022. Based on this final answer key, PSTET result will be announced.

PSTET 2021 Important Dates Exam Date 24th Dec 2021 Uploading of Answer Key 4th Jan 2022 Grievances 4th to 7th Jan 2022 Decision on Grievances 8th to 16th Jan 2022 Uploading of Final Answer Key 17th Jan 2022 (Delayed) Result Compilation 18th to 20th Jan 2022 Result Declaration 24th Jan 2022

How to Download PSTET 2021 Official Final Answer Key?

Step-1: Visit the official website of PSTET, i.e., pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Step-2: click on the ‘registered user’ link.

Step-3: Enter the registration number and password to login.

Step-4: Click on the PSTET 2021 official final answer key link

Step-5: click on the download link to view the final answer key..

How to Download PSTET Result 2021?

More than 1 lakh candidates applied for the PSTET 2021 exam. PSTET 2021 Paper I was to be a teacher for Class I to Class V, and Paper II was to be a teacher for Class VI to Class VIII. Punjab State Examination Board will release Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 Result along with Merit List and Cut Off Marks by 24th January 2022.