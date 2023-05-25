Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023 by Jagran Josh, Check with Roll Number and Name-wise

Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023 by Jagran Josh: Students can check Rajasthan Board result for 12th Arts with Roll Number and Name-wise here. Get the latest updates here

Rajasthan Board 12th Arts Result 2023: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan releases the class 12th Arts result online. Students can download their mark sheet online at: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Apart from the official website, they can also get their BSER 12th Arts result from Jagran Josh website: rajasthan10.jagranjosh.com. The link to view the 12th Arts result is activated after the official declaration of results by the board. Last year, a total of 6,52,444 students registered, out of which 6,40,249 students appeared and 6,16,745 passed in the Rajasthan Board 12 Arts.

BSER 12th Arts Result 2023 at Jagran Josh

Apart from the official websites, students can check their RBSE class 12 Arts result at Jagran Josh portal as well. They can check below the list of Jagran Josh websites, where the Rajasthan Board 12th result can be checked by using roll number:

How To Check RBSE 12th Arts Result 2023 at Jagran Josh?

To check inter result 2023 at Jagran Josh, students have to visit the above-mentioned website. They can go through steps for detailed information:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Jagran Josh: rajasthan12.jagranjosh.com

Step 2: On the new page, click on RBSE 12 Arts result 2023.

Step 3: A window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials.

Step 5: The class 12th Arts result will appear on the screen.

How to Check Rajasthan Board 12 Arts Result 2023 with Roll Number?

Students have to use their roll number to download BSER Arts result online. They can go through the given steps to check their marks:

Step 1: Go to the official website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the Rajasthan RBSE 12th Arts result link.

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and click on the submit button.

Step 5: 12th Arts result marksheet will appear on the screen.

Rajasthan Board Result 2023 Class 12 Arts Name-wise

As per updates and past trends, there is no facility to check RBSE results 12th by name on the official website: rajresults.nic.in. To access BSER 12th result name-wise, students must check third-party websites. Through these websites, students can check their results by entering their names. However, students must not rely on it.

