Rajasthan PTET Exam 2022: 72899 Applicants To Attend the Test at Jaipur Centres

Rajasthan PTET Exam 2022: In a meeting held, on 23 June 2022, under the chairmanship of District Collector Rajan Vishal it has been decided the Rajasthan PTET Exam 2022 will be conducted at 166 Exam Centre in Jaipur Districts wherein 72 thousand 899 candidates will be participating. He instructed all the officials on proper security at the exam halls as a three-member flying squad including a police officer and an officer of the State Administrative Service are directed to inspect the sensitive examination centres and 7-8 examination centres at district levels. One male and one female policeman shall also be appointed at all exam centres. All necessary arrangements shall be made in order to avoid any kind of hassles. He also directed for the appointment of 50 per cent of government staff in private educational institutions where examination centers have been allotted.

District Collector said that an Examination Committee should be constituted at the district level to make arrangements for the smooth execution of the examination in which the District Coordinator, District Collector or Representative, Superintendent of Police or Representative, District Education Officer, Treasury Officer, District Co-Coordinator should be included.

Also, the videography of the question paper at the time of keeping and removing the paper boxes in the district treasury and at the time of collection of the answer sheets will be done.

Jainarayan Vyas University, Jodhpur is organising Rajasthan PTET Exam on 03 July 2022 for Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. - 2022 and for Pre B.Ed 2022 Courses. The candidates can download the PTET Admit Card by clicking on the link:

Rajasthan PTET Admit Card 2022