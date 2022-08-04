Rajasthan PTET Schedule 2022 Released at ptetraj2022.org, Check Latest Update Here

Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan has released the Counselling Process and Schedule for the Rajasthan PTET on its official website-ptetraj2022.org. Download PDF.

Rajasthan PTET Schedule 2022 : Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan has released the Counselling Process and Schedule for the Rajasthan PTET selection process. The Counselling process for the qualified candidates will be commence from 07 August 2022. All those candidates qualified in the written exam for the Rajasthan PTET can check the detail Counselling Schedule available on the official website-ptetraj2022.org.

As per the short notice released, candidates can submit the registration fee for Rs. 5000 for the online counselliing from 07 August to 16 August 2022. Candidates can get all the important dates regarding for commencement of registration for counselling, fee payment and choice filling through the Rajasthan PTET Schedule 2022 available on the official website.

It is noted that Jai Narain Vyas University, Rajasthan has earlier declared the PTET Result Link on its official website. Candidates who get the minimum eligibility marks can now apply for Pre. B.A. B.Ed./B.Sc. B.Ed. Course 2022 and for Pre B.Ed Course 2022.

You can download the Rajasthan PTET Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: Rajasthan PTET Schedule 2022

Step 1: In the first step, visit the official website of PTET i.e. ptetraj2022.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link 'Counselling Process and Schedule (Important dates) for 4 year B.A. B.Ed. and B.Sc. B.Ed. '

Step 3: Click on the link and you will get the PDF of the Rajasthan PTET Schedule 2022 in a new window.

Step 4: Download Rajasthan PTET Schedule 2022 and save the same for future reference.