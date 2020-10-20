RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Admit Card Soon @rbi.org.in, Check Exam Date & Other Details Here

RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Admit Card: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is going to conduct RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Exam on 22 November 2020 as per the notice released by the bank. All such candidates have qualified in RBI Assistant Prelims 2019 will be able to appear in the RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Exam. The admit cards for the same soon be uploaded at the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

As per the notice, the Bank has decided to give an opportunity to the candidates to change the centre of Main Examination. A link for the centre change will be made available shortly on the official website. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

It is expected that the bank will release RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Admit Card in the last week of October or first week of November 2020. All candidates who are waiting for the admit cards are advised to stay tuned with the official website of RBI.

Earlier, the exam was to be conducted on 29 March 2020 which were postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. The Result of online Preliminary examination held on February 14 & 15, 2020 has been announced on 3 March 2020.

Check RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Exam Date

RBI Assistant Mains 2019 Exam Pattern

The RBI Assistant Mains 2019 will be of 200 Marks for 135 Minutes. The exam will have questions from Reasoning, English Language, Numerical Ability, General Awareness and Computer Knowledge. The candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam and keep visiting on the official website for latest updates.

RBI Assistant 2019 Vacancies & Selection Process

This recruitment is being done to recruit 926 vacancies of Assistant in various offices of the Bank. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of overall marks obtained in prelims, mains and Language Proficiency Test (LPT). The candidates who will qualify in mains will be called for the Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State concerned. LPT is mandatory. No exemption of any sort will be given to any candidate from appearing in LPT, which will be conducted at respective offices of the Bank.