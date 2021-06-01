RBI Assistant Mains 2021 Result: Marks & Cut Off Uploaded for RBI Asst 2019 Recruitment @rbi.org.in, Link Here

RBI Assistant Mains 2021 Marks: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Assistant Mains 2021 Exam Marks on its website. All those candidates who appeared in the RBI Assistant Mains 2021 Exam can now download their marks through the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in.

The mark sheet of the RBI Assistant Mains 2021 Exam can be downloaded from 1 June 2021 to 30 November 2021. The candidates can download RBI Assistant Mains 2021 Exam Marks by using their roll number/registration number, date of birth, captcha code and other details on the login page. The link to the mark sheet can be accessed by clicking on the below link.

How to download RBI Assistant Mains 2021 Exam Marks?

Visit the official website of RBI.i.e.rbi.org.in. Click on ‘opportunities @RBI’. Click on ‘Result’ under current vacancies. It will take you to the notification page. Click on ‘Recruitment for the Post of Assistants – The panel Year 2019’ A new page will be opened. Then, the Category wise Sectional cut-off for Mains examination of RBI Assistant 2019 will be displayed. After checking the cut off marks, the candidates can check individual marks by clicking on the link available on the page. It will redirect you to the login page. Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number, Date of Birth, Captcha Code and click on the submit button. The RBI Assistant Mains 2021 Exam Marks will be displayed. Download RBI Assistant Mains 2021 Exam Marks and save it for future reference.

Download RBI Assistant Mains 2019-21 Exam Marks

Download RBI Assistant Mains 2019-21 Category wise Sectional cut-off Marks

A total of 926 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates can directly download RBI Assistant Mains 2021 Result and Category wise cut off marks by clicking on the above link.