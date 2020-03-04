RBI Assistant Result 2020 out @rbi.org.in: Check Here Score Card, Cut Off, Mains Exam Date

RBI Assistant Result 2020 released at the official website rbi.co.in for the recruitment of over 900 vacancies to the post of Assistant. Candidates who appeared for the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam can check their results now on the direct link provided below. The qualified candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the RBI Assistant Mains 2020 exam. The Reserve Bank of India conducted the prelims exam on 14th & 15th February 2020 in different shifts. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam to fetch recruitment in the central bank. Below we have shared the complete criteria on basis of which the RBI would announce the RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020. Have a look at the details below and start preparations for the Mains exam accordingly.

The RBI Assistant Prelims exam was held online in objective MCQ format. Candidates were asked a total of 100 questions from Numerical Ability, Reasoning Ability and English. As per the RBI Assistant Exam Analysis, the overall difficulty level of the exam was ‘Easy to Moderate’. Candidates who are able to fetch the RBI Assistant Cut Off 2020 will be declared as passed in the exam. The cut off will be released on the basis of the total number of vacancies, the number of candidates appeared for exam and difficulty level of the question paper. We have shared the expected cut off marks of the prelims exam below.

Let’s first look at the complete process to check the RBI Assistant Result 2020:

The RBI Assistant Result has been released on the official website of the RBI. Candidates can check their result now. Here is the step-wise process to check the result:

Step 1: Visit rbi.org.in

Step 2: Click on Opportunities@RBI

Step 3: Click on Results menu under Current Vacancies tab

Step 4: Visit Result for the post of Assistant - Online Preliminary Examination

Step 5: Result will be available in PDF Download format

Step 6: Search for your Roll Number in the PDF file

Step 7: If your name appears in the file, download the PDF and start your preparations for Mains exam

RBI Assistant Exam 2020: FAQs

Q1. What are the factors that determine the selection of candidates for RBI Assistant Mains exam?

The candidates are shortlisted for the RBI Assistant Mains exam on the basis of official RBI Assistant Prelims cut off. The cut off marks are the marks obtained by the last qualified candidate in the exam.

Q2. What is the expected cut off marks of the RBI Assistant Prelims 2020 exam?

Have a look at the expected RBI Assistant cut off marks below:

Category RBI Assistant Expected Cut Off General 78 – 82 OBC 71 – 76 SC 61 – 68 ST 55 – 64

Q3. What are the factors that decide the RBI Assistant cut off marks?

Total Vacancies

Number of Candidates appeared for the exam

Difficulty Level of Exam

Q4. What is the RBI Assistant Mains Exam Date 2020?

The RBI Assistant Mains exam date will be revealed soon along with the result of the prelims exam.