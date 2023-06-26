RBU DDE Admit Card 2023 Released at rbudde.in: Download E-ID Card Here

RBU DDE Admit Card 2023 has been released for MA 1st & 3rd Sem Exam at rbudde.in. Candidates can check the direct link to download e ID Card Here.

RBU DDE Admit Card 2023: Rabindra Bharati University(RBU) issued the admit card for MA 1st & 3rd Sem Exam. Candidates can download RBU Admit Card from the website of the university - rbudde.in.

RBU DDE Admit Card Download Link

How to Download RBU Admit Card 2023

  1. Go to the RBU, CDOE website by using the URL www.rbudde.in 2) Click “Download E-ID Card”
  2. Now type the Email Id (as created by you) and Password (which is provided by the University by sending email / sms ) 4) Type the Captcha and click Login
  3. Now Click “Download Application Form (filled up) and E-ID Card”
  4. Now “Click here for E-ID Card” for download the University ID Card

