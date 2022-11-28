RPSC Lecturer Answer Key 2022 (Out) at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in: Raise Objections Till Dec 02

Rajasthan PSC has released the Model Answer Key for the post of School Lecturer on its official website-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Download PDF here.

RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 Download: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Model Answer Key for the post of School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 (Political Science, Public Administration) on its official website. Candidates appeared in the School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 (Political Science, Public Administration) can check the Lecturer Answer Key 2022 from the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)-rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

You can download the RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 for the Political Science, Public Administration post directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022





Direct Link To Download: RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022-Notice





It is noted that RPSC had conducted the written exam for the School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 (Political Science, Public Administration) (Group -C)posts from 11 to 21 October 2022.

Now Commission has uploaded the Model Answer key for the above exam on its official website. You can download the PDF of the answer key for the School Lecturer (School Edu.) Exam 2022 (Political Science, Public Administration) and raise your objections, if any.

Candidates can raise their objections only in online mode through the official website from 30 November to 02 December 2022. You will have to visit on the official website and provide your login credentials to the link with the fees Rs. 100 per question.

You can download the RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download RPSC School Lecturer Answer Key 2022