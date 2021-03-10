RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: Practice Important General Awareness (GA)/GK Sports Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Sports Topics & Questions from the General Awareness (GA)/GK Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK - Important Sports Topics & Questions

General Awareness/GK is considered to be one of the highest scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 20 marks. Let’s look at the important General Awareness/GK - Sports topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject Sub-Topics General Awareness (GA)/GK Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers Sports Tournaments & Events Awards & Records Different Games & its Prominent Players

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK Sports Important Questions

1. Who won the ICC World Cup 2019?

a) India

b) England

c) New Zealand

d) Australia

Answer: b)

Explanation: England won the ICC world cup 2019.

2. Which country will host the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup?

a) Spain

b) India

c) England

d) The Netherlands

Answer: b)

Explanation: India will host the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. The tournament will be held from January 13 to January 29, 2023. The announcement regarding this was made by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

3. How many ways can a batsman lose his wickets?

(a) 5

(b) 10

(c) 15

(d) 20

Answer: b)

Explanation: There are 10 ways by which a batsman can be dismissed according to the 42 laws of cricket. They are 1) Bowled 2) LBW 3) Stumped Out 4) Caught Out 5) Run Out 6) Hit Wicket 7) Timed Out 8) Obstructing the Field 9) Hitting the Ball twice10) Handling the Ball.

4. Who is known as the father of American Football?

(a) Bob Cousy

(b) Water Camp

(c) James Corbett

(d) Charles W Brown

Answer: b)

Explanation: Walter Camp, often called the “Father of American Football”.

5. In Tennis, hard court is the type of court whose surface is made of -

Concrete Clay Grass Carpet

Answer: A

Explanation: A hardcourt is a surface or floor on which a tennis is played. It is generally made up of concrete or asphalt and then covered with acrylic material.

6. The popular Yankee Stadium in the USA is located at

Boston New York Las Vegas Washington

Answer: B

Explanation: Yankee Stadium is a baseball park located in Concourse, Bronx, New York City.

7. With which sports is the term ''Grand Slam" associated?

(A) Hockey

(C) Basketball

(B) Cricket

(D) Lawn Tennis

Answer: D

Explanation: The Grand Slam tournaments, also referred to as majors, are the four most important annual tennis events.

8. Jude Felix is a famous Indian player in which sports?

(A) Football

(B) Hockey

(C) Swimming

(D) Badminton

Answer: B

Explanation: Jude Felix Sebastian (born 26 January 1965) is an Indian field hockey player. He competed at the 1988 Summer Olympics and the 1992 Summer Olympics.

9. Who was the first Indian bowler to take Hat-Trick in Test Cricket?

(A) Kapil Dev

(B) Anil Kumble

(C) Ravi Shastri

(D) Harbhajan Singh

Answer: D

Explanation: Harbhajan Singh (11 March 2001).

10. Serena Williams is the top ranked player of which sports?

(A) Chess

(B) Badminton

(C) Tennis

(D) Table Tennis

Answer: C

Explanation: Serena Williams is one of the top-ranked Tennis players.

11. Which one of the following is not a football tournament?

(A) I - league

(B) Irani Trophy

(C) Bardoloi Trophy

(D) Durand Cup

Answer: B

Explanation: The Z. R. Irani Cup tournament was conceived during the 1959-60 season to mark the completion of 25 years of the Ranji Trophy championship and was named after the late Z. R. Irani, who was associated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India from its inception in 1928, till his death in 1970.

12. For the first time, which sports event was included in the programme of the 2012 London Olympics?

(A) Men’s Boxing

(B) Men’s Karate

(C) Women’s Karate

(D) Women’s Boxing

Answer: D

Explanation: The London 2012 Summer Olympics featured women's boxing for the first time.

13. Raghbir Singh Memorial Cup is associated with:

(A) Hockey

(B) Kabaddi

(C) Football

(D) Horse racing

Answer: C

Explanation: Football

14. McdoweIl Cup is associated with:

(A) Cricket

(B) Kabaddi

(C) Basketball

(D) Football

Answer: D

Explanation: The Mcdowell's Cup was instituted as the Calcutta season-opener in 1995 by the IFA and it marked the first entry of Vijay Mallya's United Breweries Group as a sponsor into the Calcutta football scene.

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.