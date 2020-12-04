RRB MI Admit Card 2020 Soon: Download Railway Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Schedule on Regional Websites, Mock Test on 5 Dec

RRB MI Admit Card and Exam Schedule 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), on 04 November 2020, has released the complete exam schedule for Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial & Isolated Categories, against advertisement number 03/2019, on various Regional. RRB MI Exam is scheduled to be held from 15 December to 18 December 2020 in two shifts i.e. from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon and from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.
RRB MI Admit Card is also expected anytime soon on official websites of RRB. The candidates can download RRB MI Admit Card, once released, from the Railway Recruitment Website. They must bring their Railway MI Admit Card along with a valid Photo ID (viz. Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College/University Photo ID card, (if still studying) in ORIGINAL at the centre.
The candidates who application is accepted by Railways and are going to RRB Ministerial Exam can check the complete exam schedule below:
|
Post Name
|
Exam Date
|
Cat.No.2: Junior Stenographer / English
|
15 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon
|
Cat.No.1: Junior Stenographer / Hindi
|
15 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon
|
Cat.No.4: Staff And Welfare Inspector
|
16 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon
|
Cat.No.5: Chief Law Assistant
|
16 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM
|
Cat.No.8 & 9: Head Cook & Cook
|
16 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM
|
Cat.No.12: Photographer
|
16 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM
|
Cat.No.25 & 26: Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male & Female)
|
16 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM
|
Cat.No.3: Junior Translator / Hindi
|
17 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon
|
Cat.No.30: Laboratory Assistant/School
|
17 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon
|
Cat.No.6: Lab Assistant Grade Iii / Chemist And Metalurgist
|
17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM
|
Cat.No.7: Finger Print Examiner
|
17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM
|
Cat.No.10 & 11: Seniior Publicity Inspector & Publicity Inspector
|
17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM
|
Cat.No.27: Assistant Mistress (Junior School)
|
17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM
|
Cat.No.28: Music Mistress
|
17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM
|
Cat.No.29: Dance Mistress
|
17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM
|
Cat No. 13 To 24: All Categories Of Pgt/Tgt Teachers
|
18 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon
The link for Exam City, Date & Shift intimation and Mock Test will be made live from 05 December 2020 onwards on official websites of all RRBs.
RRB MI Region-wise Admit Card Link
|
RRB Regions
|
RRB MI Admit Card Download Link (Soon)
|
RRB MI Exam City, Date and Shift
|
RRBs Website
|
RRB Ahmedabad
|
RRB Ahmedabad MI Admit Card Download Link
|Download Here
|
http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/
|
RRB Ajmer
|
RRB Ajmer MI Admit Card Download Link
|
http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/
|
RRB Allahabad
|
RRB Allahabad MI Admit Card Download Link
|
http://rrbald.gov.in/
|
RRB Bangalore
|
RRB Bangalore MI Admit Card Download Link
|
Download Here
|
https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/
|
RRB Bhubhaneshwar
|
RRB Bhubhaneshwar MI Admit Card Download Link
|
https://rrbbbs.gov.in/
|
RRB Bilaspur
|
RRB Bilaspur MI Admit Card Download Link
|
Download Here
|
http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/
|
RRB Chandigarh
|
RRB Chandigarh MI Admit Card Download Link
|
Download Here
|
http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/
|
RRB Chennai
|
RRB Chennai MI Admit Card Download Link
|
Download Here
|
http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/
|
RRB Gorakhpur
|
RRB Gorakhpur MI Admit Card Download Link
|
Download Here
|
http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/
|
RRB Guwahati
|
RRB Guwahati MI Admit Card Download Link
|
Download Here
|
http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/
|
RRB Jammu – Srinagar
|
RRB Jammu MI Admit Card Download Link
|
http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/
|
RRB Kolkata
|
RRB Kolkata MI Admit Card Download Link
|
Download Here
|
http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/
|
RRB Bhopal
|
RRB Bhopal MI Admit Card Download Link
|
Download Here
|
http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/
|
RRB Malda
|
RRB Malda MI Admit Card Download Link
|
Download Here
|
http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/
|
RRB Mumbai
|
RRB Mumbai MI Admit Card Download Link
|
Download Here
|
http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/
|
RRB Muzaffarpur
|
RRB Muzaffarpur MI Admit Card Download Link
|
https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/
|
RRB Patna
|
RRB Patna MI Admit Card Download Link
|
http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/
|
RRB Ranchi
|
RRB Ranchi MI Admit Card Download Link
|
https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/
|
RRB Secunderabad
|
RRB Secunderabad MI Admit Card Download Link
|
Download Here
|
http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/
|
RRB Thiruvanathapuram
|
RRB Thiruvanathapuram MI Admit Card Download Link
|
Download Here
|
https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/
|
RRB Siliguri
|
RRB Siliguri MI Admit Card Download Link
|
http://rrbsiliguri.gov.in/
RRB MI Exam Pattern:
RRB MI Online Exam will have 100 objective-type questions from Professional Ability (50 Qs), General Awareness (15 Qs); Mathematics (10 Qs), General Intelligence & reasoning (15 Qs) and General Science (10 Qs). Each correct answer will carry 1 mark and 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates can check complete exam pattern and syllabus through the link below:
RRB MI Syllabus and Exam Pattern
Minimum percentage of marks for selection in various categories:
- UR- 40%
- EWS - 40%
- OBC (Non creamy layer) - 30%
- SC-30%
- ST-25%
RRB MI Selection Process:
Candidates who would qualify in RRB MI CBT will be called for Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination.
RRB is conducting the exam for recruitment of 1665 Ministerial & Isolated Categories like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi etc.