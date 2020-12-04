RRB MI Admit Card 2020 Soon: Download Railway Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Schedule on Regional Websites, Mock Test on 5 Dec

Dec 4, 2020 19:12 IST
RRB MI Admit Card and Exam Schedule 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), on 04 November 2020, has released the complete exam schedule for Computer based Test (CBT) for  Ministerial & Isolated Categories, against  advertisement number 03/2019, on various Regional. RRB MI Exam is scheduled to be held from 15 December to 18 December 2020 in two shifts i.e. from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon and from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

RRB MI Admit Card is also expected anytime soon on official websites of RRB. The candidates can download RRB MI Admit Card, once released, from the Railway Recruitment Website. They must bring their Railway MI Admit Card along with a valid Photo ID (viz. Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College/University Photo ID card, (if still studying) in ORIGINAL at the centre.

The candidates who application is accepted by Railways and  are going to RRB Ministerial Exam can check the complete exam schedule below:

Post Name

Exam Date

Cat.No.2: Junior Stenographer / English

15 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon

Cat.No.1: Junior Stenographer / Hindi

15 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon

Cat.No.4: Staff And Welfare Inspector

16 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon

Cat.No.5: Chief Law Assistant

16 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM

Cat.No.8 & 9: Head Cook & Cook

16 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM

Cat.No.12: Photographer

16 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM

Cat.No.25 & 26: Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male & Female)

16 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM

Cat.No.3: Junior Translator / Hindi

17 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon

Cat.No.30: Laboratory Assistant/School

17 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon

Cat.No.6: Lab Assistant Grade Iii / Chemist And Metalurgist

17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM

Cat.No.7: Finger Print Examiner

17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM

Cat.No.10 & 11: Seniior Publicity Inspector & Publicity Inspector

17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM

Cat.No.27: Assistant Mistress (Junior School)

17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM

Cat.No.28: Music Mistress

17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM

Cat.No.29: Dance Mistress

17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM

Cat No. 13 To 24: All Categories Of Pgt/Tgt Teachers

18 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon

The link for Exam City, Date & Shift intimation and Mock Test will be made live from 05 December 2020 onwards on official websites of all RRBs.

RRB MI Region-wise Admit Card Link

RRB Regions

RRB MI Admit Card Download Link (Soon)

RRB MI Exam City, Date and Shift

RRBs Website

RRB Ahmedabad

RRB Ahmedabad MI Admit Card Download Link

 Download Here

http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/

RRB Ajmer

RRB Ajmer MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/

RRB Allahabad

RRB Allahabad MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://rrbald.gov.in/

RRB Bangalore

RRB Bangalore MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/

RRB Bhubhaneshwar

RRB Bhubhaneshwar MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

https://rrbbbs.gov.in/

RRB Bilaspur

RRB Bilaspur MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/

RRB Chandigarh

RRB Chandigarh MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/

RRB Chennai

RRB Chennai MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/

RRB Gorakhpur

RRB Gorakhpur MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/

RRB Guwahati

RRB Guwahati MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/

RRB Jammu – Srinagar

RRB Jammu MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/

RRB Kolkata

RRB Kolkata MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/

RRB Bhopal

RRB Bhopal MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/

RRB Malda

RRB Malda MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/

RRB Mumbai

RRB Mumbai MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/

RRB Muzaffarpur

RRB Muzaffarpur MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/

RRB Patna

RRB Patna MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/

RRB Ranchi

RRB Ranchi MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/

RRB Secunderabad

RRB Secunderabad MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/

RRB Thiruvanathapuram

RRB Thiruvanathapuram MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/

RRB Siliguri

RRB Siliguri MI Admit Card Download Link

Download Here

http://rrbsiliguri.gov.in/

RRB MI Exam Pattern:

RRB MI Online Exam will have 100 objective-type questions from Professional Ability (50 Qs), General Awareness (15 Qs); Mathematics (10 Qs), General Intelligence & reasoning (15 Qs) and General Science (10 Qs). Each correct answer will carry 1 mark and 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates can check complete exam pattern and syllabus through the link below:

RRB MI Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Minimum percentage of marks for selection in various categories:

  • UR- 40%
  • EWS - 40%
  • OBC (Non creamy layer) - 30%
  • SC-30%
  • ST-25%

RRB MI Selection Process:

Candidates who would qualify in RRB MI CBT will be called for Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination.

RRB is conducting the exam for recruitment of 1665 Ministerial & Isolated Categories like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi etc.

RRB MI Exam Notice Download

FAQ

When will the link for Exam City, Date & Shift intimation and Mock Test will be made live ?

From 05 December 2020 onwards on official websites of all RRBs.

When will RRB MI Admit CARD Release >

RRB MI Admit Card is expected anytime soon on official websites of RRB.

When is RRB MI Exam ?

RRB MI Exam is scheduled to be held from 15 December to 18 December 2020 in two shifts i.e. from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon and from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.
