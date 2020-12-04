RRB MI Admit Card 2020 Soon: Download Railway Ministerial & Isolated Categories Exam Schedule on Regional Websites, Mock Test on 5 Dec

RRB MI Admit Card and Exam Schedule 2020: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), on 04 November 2020, has released the complete exam schedule for Computer based Test (CBT) for Ministerial & Isolated Categories, against advertisement number 03/2019, on various Regional. RRB MI Exam is scheduled to be held from 15 December to 18 December 2020 in two shifts i.e. from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon and from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM.

RRB MI Admit Card is also expected anytime soon on official websites of RRB. The candidates can download RRB MI Admit Card, once released, from the Railway Recruitment Website. They must bring their Railway MI Admit Card along with a valid Photo ID (viz. Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College/University Photo ID card, (if still studying) in ORIGINAL at the centre.

The candidates who application is accepted by Railways and are going to RRB Ministerial Exam can check the complete exam schedule below:

Post Name Exam Date Cat.No.2: Junior Stenographer / English 15 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon Cat.No.1: Junior Stenographer / Hindi 15 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon Cat.No.4: Staff And Welfare Inspector 16 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon Cat.No.5: Chief Law Assistant 16 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM Cat.No.8 & 9: Head Cook & Cook 16 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM Cat.No.12: Photographer 16 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM Cat.No.25 & 26: Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) (Male & Female) 16 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM Cat.No.3: Junior Translator / Hindi 17 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon Cat.No.30: Laboratory Assistant/School 17 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon Cat.No.6: Lab Assistant Grade Iii / Chemist And Metalurgist 17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM Cat.No.7: Finger Print Examiner 17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM Cat.No.10 & 11: Seniior Publicity Inspector & Publicity Inspector 17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM Cat.No.27: Assistant Mistress (Junior School) 17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM Cat.No.28: Music Mistress 17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM Cat.No.29: Dance Mistress 17 December from 03:00 AM to 04:30 PM Cat No. 13 To 24: All Categories Of Pgt/Tgt Teachers 18 December from 10:30 AM to 12 Noon

The link for Exam City, Date & Shift intimation and Mock Test will be made live from 05 December 2020 onwards on official websites of all RRBs.

RRB MI Region-wise Admit Card Link

RRB Regions RRB MI Admit Card Download Link (Soon) RRB MI Exam City, Date and Shift

RRBs Website RRB Ahmedabad RRB Ahmedabad MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in/ RRB Ajmer RRB Ajmer MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbajmer.gov.in/ RRB Allahabad RRB Allahabad MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://rrbald.gov.in/ RRB Bangalore RRB Bangalore MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here https://www.rrbbnc.gov.in/ RRB Bhubhaneshwar RRB Bhubhaneshwar MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here https://rrbbbs.gov.in/ RRB Bilaspur RRB Bilaspur MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in/ RRB Chandigarh RRB Chandigarh MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbcdg.gov.in/ RRB Chennai RRB Chennai MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbchennai.gov.in/ RRB Gorakhpur RRB Gorakhpur MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbgkp.gov.in/ RRB Guwahati RRB Guwahati MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbguwahati.gov.in/ RRB Jammu – Srinagar RRB Jammu MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbjammu.nic.in/ RRB Kolkata RRB Kolkata MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbkolkata.gov.in/ RRB Bhopal RRB Bhopal MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbbpl.nic.in/ RRB Malda RRB Malda MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbmalda.gov.in/ RRB Mumbai RRB Mumbai MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbmumbai.gov.in/ RRB Muzaffarpur RRB Muzaffarpur MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here https://www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in/ RRB Patna RRB Patna MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbpatna.gov.in/ RRB Ranchi RRB Ranchi MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here https://www.rrbranchi.gov.in/ RRB Secunderabad RRB Secunderabad MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in/ RRB Thiruvanathapuram RRB Thiruvanathapuram MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here https://rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in/ RRB Siliguri RRB Siliguri MI Admit Card Download Link Download Here http://rrbsiliguri.gov.in/

RRB MI Exam Pattern:

RRB MI Online Exam will have 100 objective-type questions from Professional Ability (50 Qs), General Awareness (15 Qs); Mathematics (10 Qs), General Intelligence & reasoning (15 Qs) and General Science (10 Qs). Each correct answer will carry 1 mark and 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. Candidates can check complete exam pattern and syllabus through the link below:

RRB MI Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Minimum percentage of marks for selection in various categories:

UR- 40%

EWS - 40%

OBC (Non creamy layer) - 30%

SC-30%

ST-25%

RRB MI Selection Process:

Candidates who would qualify in RRB MI CBT will be called for Stenography Skill Test, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination.

RRB is conducting the exam for recruitment of 1665 Ministerial & Isolated Categories like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator Hindi etc.

RRB MI Exam Notice Download