RSMSSB JE Result 2020 OUT @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in: Check Junior Engineer Civil Diploma Merit & Cut Off Here

RSMSSB JE Civil Diploma Result has been uploaded at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check cut off marks, merit, normalization marks and other details here.

RSMSSB JE Result 2020:Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result along with cut off and merit list for the post of Civil Diploma Junior Engineer on its website. The candidates who appeared for RSMSSB JE Civil Diploma Exam 2021 on 6 December 2020 can download their results through the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The provisional result list has been uploaded on the official website in the form PDF which is containing the roll numbers of selected candidates. All shortlisted candidates are now eligible for the document verification round. The board will release a separate notice in this regard on its website. The candidates can download RSMSSB JE Result 2021 by following the easy steps given below.

How to Download RSMSSB JE Civil Diploma Result 2021?

Visit the official website of RSMSSB.i.e.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on ‘Result’. Then, click on a link that reads ‘JEN2020(Civil)(Diploma): Finally Selected Candidates for Document Verification. A PDF will be opened. Cntrl+ F + search. Download RSMSSB JE Civil Diploma Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download RSMSSB JE Result 2021 PDF

The roll number wise result, cut off marks, subject wise question details and marks normalization can be checked directly through the provided hyperlink.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 1235 vacancies of Junior Engineer (TSP & Non TSP). The online application process for the same was started on 4 March 2020 and ended on 2 April 2020.

