SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT: 270 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @sail.co.in

SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Rourkela Steel Plant has released the notification for the recruitment of Graduate/Technician Apprentices. All interested candidates can register themselves latest by 10 February 2021.

A total of 270 vacancies notified for this recruitment. The candidates applying for the aforesaid posts between the age group of 18 years to 24 years as on date of advertisement. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria, age limit, qualification, experience and other details before applying online.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 10 February 2021

SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Graduate/Technician Apprentice - 270 Posts

SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Degree/Diploma in the respective disciplines of Engineering from a Govt. recognized Institute/ University.

SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 24 Years

Download SAIL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

Selection Criteria for Apprentice Posts

Selection for engagement of Apprentices for training would be on merit basis, considering their percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualifications as applicable to respective branch/trade.

How to apply for SAIL Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode latest by 10 February 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Latest Government Jobs:

UKSSC Various Posts Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @ssc.uk.gov.in: 541 Vacancies Notified, Apply for ARO, Accountant, Cashier and Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2021 for 29 Joint Secretary and Director Level Officers

SHSB Lab Technician Recruitment 2021: 222 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from 8 February Onwards

UPPSC PCS 2021: Online Application Started for 416 State/Upper Subordinate Services/ ACF/RFO Exam 2021, Apply Online @uppsc.up.nic.in