SAIL Recruitment 2021 for 60 Doctor & Nurse Posts, Selection through Interview Only

SAIL Recruitment 2021: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Doctor and Nurses in Bokaro General Hospital. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview between 03.05.2021 – 08.05.2021 (between 10 am to 1 pm).

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 3 to 8 May 2021

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Doctor - 30 Posts

Nurse - 30 Posts

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Doctor: MBBS or higher & valid MCI registration.

Nurses: B.Sc. (Nursing) from an institution recognized by Nursing Council of India or 10+2/Intermediate in science with Diploma of minimum 3 years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery from a govt. recognized Institution with valid registration in Nursing Council of India/States

SAIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

Rs. 5000/day for doctors for 08 hours.

Rs. 1000/day for Nurses for 8 hours duty.

Download SAIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for CNBC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates may walk in for interview between 03.05.2021 – 08.05.2021 (between 10 am to 1 pm) at DMS Conference Hall, Bokaro General Hospital for engagement on short term contract for service basis for a period of one month. Candidate must bring along all original certificates/ document (along with one self attested copy) as proof of their eligibility along with copies of PAN Card, Aadhar card, copy of bank account passbook and a passport size photograph.

