SAIL Recruitment 2021 for 60 Doctor & Nurse Posts, Selection through Interview Only
SAIL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at sailcareers.com for 60 vacancies. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
SAIL Recruitment 2021: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Doctor and Nurses in Bokaro General Hospital. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview between 03.05.2021 – 08.05.2021 (between 10 am to 1 pm).
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: 3 to 8 May 2021
SAIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Doctor - 30 Posts
- Nurse - 30 Posts
SAIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Doctor: MBBS or higher & valid MCI registration.
- Nurses: B.Sc. (Nursing) from an institution recognized by Nursing Council of India or 10+2/Intermediate in science with Diploma of minimum 3 years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery from a govt. recognized Institution with valid registration in Nursing Council of India/States
SAIL Recruitment 2021 Salary
- Rs. 5000/day for doctors for 08 hours.
- Rs. 1000/day for Nurses for 8 hours duty.
Download SAIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for CNBC Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates may walk in for interview between 03.05.2021 – 08.05.2021 (between 10 am to 1 pm) at DMS Conference Hall, Bokaro General Hospital for engagement on short term contract for service basis for a period of one month. Candidate must bring along all original certificates/ document (along with one self attested copy) as proof of their eligibility along with copies of PAN Card, Aadhar card, copy of bank account passbook and a passport size photograph.
