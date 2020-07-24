SBI SO Interview 2020 Date Announced @sbi.co.in, Check Schedule & List of Candidates Here

SBI SO Interview 2020: State Bank of India (SBI) has released an interview schedule for recruitment to the post of Specialist Cadre Officer against the advertisement number CRPD/SCO/2020-21/09 on its website. Eligible candidates can check the list of selected roll numbers and interview date on the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

According to a release on SBI, The bank is going to conduct SBI SO (Specialist Cadre Officer) 2020 Interview Round for Banking Supervisory Specialist on 28 July 2020. Candidates can check roll number wise sbi so interview 2020 list on the official website or in the link given below. The interview will be conducted in the Morning Session.i.e. 10 AM through video conferencing.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of interview and merit. The final Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.

Download SBI SO 2020 Interview Schedule

Highlights:

Advertisement: CRPD/SCO/2020-21/09

Organisation: State Bank of India (SBI)

Exam: Banking Supervisory Specialist (Specialist Cadre Officer)

Interview Date: 28 July 2020

