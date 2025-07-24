School Assembly News Headlines Today 25th July, 2025: Divya Deshmukh Becomes First-Ever Indian To Advance To FIDE Women's World Cup Final And Other Important News Updates Here

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to present yourself as the speaker for the news headlines of tomorrow's school assembly news headlines? Don’t worry, we have got you covered. All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.
National News Headlines For School Assembly
India and the U.K. sign the Free Trade Agreement
Dhankhar resignation: BJP begins search for next Vice-President, party insider could make the cut
183 tech snags reported by 5 Indian airlines in 2025; over 100 Air India pilots went on leave post AI171 crash
‘Your comments embarrassed the party’: JD(U) MP who spoke against SIR gets show-cause notice
Cabinet to discuss Virat Kohli’s role in stampede case if named in report: Karnataka Minister
Gokarna cave saga: Karnataka HC halts deportation of Russian woman’s kids; cites child rights
International News Headlines For School Assembly
Columbia University to pay over $220 million to restore federal funding in a historic US education settlement
China’s Xi urges Europe to make ‘the right strategic choice’ amid global trade turbulence at key summit.
Russia-Ukraine war: Istanbul talks fail to go beyond prisoner swap, eyes on summit proposal
Donald Trump’s AI plan gains tech giant support to boost US tech edge in AI race against China
Ukraine's Zelenskyy promises safeguards after street protests over a new anti-corruption law
Sports News Headlines For School Assembly
IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test Match Day 2: Shardul Thakur falls for 41, India lose sixth wicket
Rishabh Pant: India batter advised to rest for six weeks after fracturing foot against England on day one of fourth Test
Oval to host England Test in June for the first time as 2026 fixtures are announced
Divya Deshmukh becomes the first-ever Indian to advance to a FIDE Women's World Cup Final
Transfer news: Liverpool confirm Ekitike & Chelsea in for Dutch duo
Thought of the Day
"The shortest path to growth is often found by embracing the longest detours."
Meaning: We often seek the quickest route to our goals, but true personal and professional growth frequently comes from unexpected challenges, setbacks, or experiences that seem to take us off course. These "detours" force us to learn new skills, adapt, build resilience, and discover strengths we didn't know we had, ultimately leading to a richer and more profound kind of progress than a straight, unhindered path ever could.
