Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

School Assembly News Headlines Today 25th July, 2025: Divya Deshmukh Becomes First-Ever Indian To Advance To FIDE Women's World Cup Final And Other Important News Updates Here

School Assembly: The purpose of the morning school assemblies is to educate, motivate, and engage students in the latest global events. Every day, several important announcements and events occur that all students need to be aware of. Check the important news headlines for today.

Akshita Jolly
ByAkshita Jolly
Jul 24, 2025, 17:35 IST
School Assembly News Headlines Today 25th July, 2025: Get Important News Updates Here
School Assembly News Headlines Today 25th July, 2025: Get Important News Updates Here

School Assembly News Headlines: Need a script to present yourself as the speaker for the news headlines of tomorrow's school assembly news headlines? Don’t worry, we have got you covered.  All of the important news events that you can address at your school assembly will be covered in this article, with a focus on sports, the national economy, and international politics. This allows you to write your screenplay the day before the school assembly. The news highlights offer valuable information that keeps young minds grounded in reality, ranging from environmental projects and awareness days to national education reforms and adjustments to school policies.

Check: Thought of the Day

Word Of The Day

Question Of The Day

National News Headlines For School Assembly

  • India and the U.K. sign the Free Trade Agreement

  • Dhankhar resignation: BJP begins search for next Vice-President, party insider could make the cut

  • 183 tech snags reported by 5 Indian airlines in 2025; over 100 Air India pilots went on leave post AI171 crash

  • ‘Your comments embarrassed the party’: JD(U) MP who spoke against SIR gets show-cause notice

  • Cabinet to discuss Virat Kohli’s role in stampede case if named in report: Karnataka Minister

  • Gokarna cave saga: Karnataka HC halts deportation of Russian woman’s kids; cites child rights

International News Headlines For School Assembly

  • Columbia University to pay over $220 million to restore federal funding in a historic US education settlement

  • China’s Xi urges Europe to make ‘the right strategic choice’ amid global trade turbulence at key summit.

  • Russia-Ukraine war: Istanbul talks fail to go beyond prisoner swap, eyes on summit proposal

  • Donald Trump’s AI plan gains tech giant support to boost US tech edge in AI race against China

  • Ukraine's Zelenskyy promises safeguards after street protests over a new anti-corruption law

Sports News Headlines For School Assembly

  • IND vs ENG Live Score, 4th Test Match Day 2: Shardul Thakur falls for 41, India lose sixth wicket

  • Rishabh Pant: India batter advised to rest for six weeks after fracturing foot against England on day one of fourth Test

  • Oval to host England Test in June for the first time as 2026 fixtures are announced

  • Divya Deshmukh becomes the first-ever Indian to advance to a FIDE Women's World Cup Final

  • Transfer news: Liverpool confirm Ekitike & Chelsea in for Dutch duo

Thought of the Day

"The shortest path to growth is often found by embracing the longest detours."

Meaning: We often seek the quickest route to our goals, but true personal and professional growth frequently comes from unexpected challenges, setbacks, or experiences that seem to take us off course. These "detours" force us to learn new skills, adapt, build resilience, and discover strengths we didn't know we had, ultimately leading to a richer and more profound kind of progress than a straight, unhindered path ever could.

Other Related Links

50+ Daily Use English Sentences with Hindi Meaning

English Tenses Chart PDF: 12 Tenses With Rules, Uses & Examples

Active and Passive Voice All Tenses Rules with Examples

50+ School Conversation Dialogues in English for Students and Teachers



Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News