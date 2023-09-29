School Assembly News Headlines For (29 September): Asian Games 2023 Medals, Manipur Violence and MS Swaminathan Death

29 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 29

29th September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly devoutly followed school tradition even to this day. Students and teachers gather on the grounds of the hall every morning to attend the assembly.

The format of the assembly differs from institution to institution, but the main activities remain unchanged, like a speech by the principal or any other school head and news reading by students. They also exhibit their talents, deliver speeches, participate in debates and perform fun skits.

Singing prayers and indulging in light physical exercise or yoga can also be included morning school assembly. However, today we’ll shine the light on the news headlines. It makes the students aware of global and domestic affairs

You can check out the latest news headlines for 29 September to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 29

Eminent scientist and India’s Father of the Green Revolution Dr MS Swaminathan passed away at age 98. PM Modi and President Murmu offered their condolences. Devotees in Mumbai and other locations in India began the Ganesh Visarjan with enthusiasm, dance and music. US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller refuted talks of Canada’s allegations with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar. Sri Nagar police chief Rakesh Balwal was repatriated to Manipur after fresh violence rocked the state. IISc was ranked the best university in India by World University Rankings 2024. Oxford topped the list.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

1) the University of Oxford topped the World University Rankings 2024 for the eighth year in a row, followed by Stanford, MIT and Harvard and Cambridge.

2) Republican presidential candidate hopeful Donald Trump skipped the second GOP debate.

3) Justin Trudeau issued an “unreserved” apology for honouring Nazi veterans while Canada’s speaker Anthony Rota resigned.

4) More than a third of Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenians fled the area after fears of ethnic cleansing by Azerbaijan.

5) Sir Michael Gambon, who played Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter movies, passed away at the age of 82.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

Asian Games 2023 Day 5: India won the gold medal in the men’s 10m air pistol team event and moved to number 5 on the medals tally. Australia beat India in the final game of the ODI series by 66 runs but lost the series 2-1. Ravichandran Ashwin replaced the injured Axar Patel in the Indian squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. India’s men’s football team was knocked out in the pre-quarterfinals, while Roshibina Devi won the silver medal in women’s 60kg wushu. Marnus Labuschagne replaced the injured Ashton Agar in Australia’s final World Cup squad.

Important Days on September 29

World Heart Day

International Week of Happiness at Work

International Day of Awareness of Food Loss and Waste

Thought of the Day

"Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food." - Hippocrates