Schools Closed: Heavy Monsoon Rain Disrupts Life Across India, Schools Shut In Several States

School Closed, Heavy Rain Disrupts Life: Heavy monsoon rain has thrown life out of gear in many parts of India, which has led the authorities to close schools and colleges as an important safety measure. From metro cities to hill stations, torrential downpours have led to waterlogging, landslides, traffic disruptions, and power outages. To ensure complete safety, the administration has declared holidays for schools until further notice. Students and parents must read this article thoroughly to get the full information. List of States Affected by Monsoon: Schools Closed Students can check the list of states here: Note: School closures may vary by district. Students and parents confirm with the school administration. State/UT Major Cities/Districts Affected Reason for Closure Delhi-NCR Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Waterlogging, traffic disruption Maharahtra Nagpur Urban flooding, continuous rain Uttarakhand Dehradun, Chamoli, Nainital Landslide risk, heavy rainfall Himachal Pradesh Mandi, Kangra, Solan Landslides, road blockage Jharkhand Jamshedpur Waterlogging, river level rising Uttar Pradesh Some eastern districts Flood alerts in low-lying areas Punjab Patiala, Ludhiana (some areas) Localised heavy rainfall Kerala Idukki, Wayanad (isolated areas) Landslide-prone zones under red alert Tamil Nadu Chennai suburbs, Nilgiris (in patches) Flash flood warnings, poor drainage Chhattisgarh Raipur, Bilaspur (local orders) Heavy rainfall prediction Karnataka Coastal districts (e.g., Udupi, Mangaluru) High tide alerts, heavy rain

Delhi-NCR Waterlogged, Schools Shut In Delhi and the NCR regions like Noida and Gurugram, schools have been shut due to severe waterlogging. Many private and government schools have announced temporary school closures for classes 1 to 8. The IMD has issued a yellow alert as well. Also, check: What Your Favourite Subject Reveals About You Uttarakhand & Himachal: Landslide Risk Forces School Closures In Hill Stations like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the danger of floods and landslides has increased due to heavy rains. District administrations in Dehradun, Chamoli, Mandi, Kangra, and Solan have ordered schools and colleges to remain shut until weather conditions improve. Tourists and locals are also advised to avoid travelling until further notice. Life Disrupted in Mumbai and Other Parts of Maharashtra

In Nagpur, over 40 areas have been waterlogged after three days of intense rainfall. Due to this, the district collector has announced holidays for all the schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres. Many homes have been flooded, and rescue operations are being done for the safety of the citizens. Jharkhand: Online Classes Suggested in Jamshedpur In Jharkhand, Jamshedpur, heavy rains have led to severe waterlogging in many low-lying areas. Due to this, schools have been ordered to remain closed until July 10. It has been advised by the authorities to take the online classes until further notice. Other States Affected The heavy rainfall has halted services in many other states: Punjab and Uttar Pradesh: Schools in some districts closed due to flood alerts.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu: Isolated heavy rains have led to the temporary closure of a few schools.

Karnataka and Chhattisgarh: Flood-prone districts issued school closure advisories.