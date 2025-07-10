Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Schools Closed: Heavy Monsoon Rain Disrupts Life Across India, Schools Shut In Several States

Schools Shut In Several States:  Due to the ongoing monsoon season, there have been many disruptions across various states of India. The heavy rainfall has led to the closure of many schools for the safety of students. Read this full article to learn about the closure of schools in various states.

Jul 10, 2025, 16:32 IST
School Closed, Heavy Rain Disrupts Life: Heavy monsoon rain has thrown life out of gear in many parts of India, which has led the authorities to close schools and colleges as an important safety measure. From metro cities to hill stations, torrential downpours have led to waterlogging, landslides, traffic disruptions, and power outages. To ensure complete safety, the administration has declared holidays for schools until further notice. Students and parents must read this article thoroughly to get the full information. 

List of States Affected by Monsoon: Schools Closed

Students can check the list of states here: 

Note: School closures may vary by district. Students and parents confirm with the school administration.

State/UT

Major Cities/Districts Affected

Reason for Closure

Delhi-NCR

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Waterlogging, traffic disruption

Maharahtra

Nagpur

Urban flooding, continuous rain

Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Chamoli, Nainital

Landslide risk, heavy rainfall

Himachal Pradesh

Mandi, Kangra, Solan

Landslides, road blockage

Jharkhand

Jamshedpur

Waterlogging, river level rising

Uttar Pradesh

Some eastern districts

Flood alerts in low-lying areas

Punjab

Patiala, Ludhiana (some areas)

Localised heavy rainfall

Kerala

Idukki, Wayanad (isolated areas)

Landslide-prone zones under red alert

Tamil Nadu

Chennai suburbs, Nilgiris (in patches)

Flash flood warnings, poor drainage

Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Bilaspur (local orders)

Heavy rainfall prediction

Karnataka

Coastal districts (e.g., Udupi, Mangaluru)

High tide alerts, heavy rain

Delhi-NCR Waterlogged, Schools Shut

In Delhi and the NCR regions like Noida and Gurugram, schools have been shut due to severe waterlogging. Many private and government schools have announced temporary school closures for classes 1 to 8. The IMD has issued a yellow alert as well. 

Uttarakhand & Himachal: Landslide Risk Forces School Closures

In Hill Stations like Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, the danger of floods and landslides has increased due to heavy rains.  District administrations in Dehradun, Chamoli, Mandi, Kangra, and Solan have ordered schools and colleges to remain shut until weather conditions improve. Tourists and locals are also advised to avoid travelling until further notice. 

Life Disrupted in Mumbai and Other Parts of Maharashtra

In Nagpur, over 40 areas have been waterlogged after three days of intense rainfall. Due to this, the district collector has announced holidays for all the schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres. Many homes have been flooded, and rescue operations are being done for the safety of the citizens. 

Jharkhand: Online Classes Suggested in Jamshedpur

In Jharkhand, Jamshedpur, heavy rains have led to severe waterlogging in many low-lying areas. Due to this, schools have been ordered to remain closed until July 10. It has been advised by the authorities to take the online classes until further notice. 

Other States Affected

The heavy rainfall has halted services in many other states: 

  • Punjab and Uttar Pradesh: Schools in some districts closed due to flood alerts.

  • Kerala and Tamil Nadu: Isolated heavy rains have led to the temporary closure of a few schools.

  • Karnataka and Chhattisgarh: Flood-prone districts issued school closure advisories.

The district administrators have ordered the schools to remain shut. Students and participants are advised to stay updated through official circulars and news updates.

IMD Issues Red & Orange Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts across many regions of India. In the northern, northeastern, and western coastal belts, the IMD has warned of:

  • Heavy to very heavy rainfall

  • Flash flood chances

  • Possible halts and disruptions in transportation and electricity

  • Risk of waterborne diseases in affected areas

