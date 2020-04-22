SEBI Recruitment 2020 for Grade A Posts, Last Date Extended up to May 31@sebi.gov.in

SEBI Recruitment 2020 Last Date Extended: Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the SEBI Recruitment 2020 Online Application Last date upto 31 May 2020. All such candidates who have to apply for the Grade A Posts can check the short notification regarding the extension of dates on the official website of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) i.e-sebi.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), due to the lockdown announced by Government of India, the last date for On-line Application and Payment of Fee for Grade A Posts has been extended. Now On line Application and Payment of Fee can be submitted till 31 May 2020. Earlier the last date for submission of on line Application and Payment of Fee was 30 April 2020.

It is noted that Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has invited applications for recruitment to the 147 Grade A Posts including Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream.

Candidates willing to apply for these posts can check the official website of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for the short notification. You can check the same with the direct link given below.

How to Download: SEBI Recruitment 2020 for Grade A Posts Extension Notice

Visit the official website of SEBI i.e- sebi.gov.in.

Go to the Human Resources Department (HRD) Section available on the official website.

Click on the link Second Corrigendum to Advertisement dated March 07, 2020 for Recruitment of Officers in Grade A (General, Legal, Information Technology, Engineering, Research And Official Language Streams) available on the home page.

A new window will open with the PDF of the desired notification.

Candidates are advised to take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

