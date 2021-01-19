SSB Head Constable Revised 2021 Answer Key Released @ssb.nic.in, Check Download Link Here

SSB Head Constable Revised 2021 Answer Key: Sahastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released Revised answer key for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial). All such candidates appeared in the written exam was held on 03 Jan 2021 can check the answer keys through the official website of SSB.i.e.ssb.nic.in.

Earlier, the provisional answer keys were released on 5 January 2021 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections from 5 January to 10 January 2021 on payment of Rs. 100/- Per Question. After analyzing the provisional keys the final answer keys have been released on the official website. All Appeared candidates can check now set wise answer key at below link.

How and Where to Download SSB Head Constable Revised 2021 Answer Key?

Visit the official website.i.e.ssb.nic.in. Click on SSB Head Constable Revised 2021 Answer Key flashing homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download SSB Head Constable Revised 2021 Answer Key and save it for future reference.

Download SSB Head Constable Revised 2021 Answer Key

A total of 74 vacancies of Head Constable (Ministerial) will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can download Head Constable (Ministerial) Revised Answer Key by clicking on the provided link.

