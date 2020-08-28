Study at Home
SSB SI & ASI Admit Card 2020 out @ssb.nic.in, Check SSB Written Test Admit Card 2018 Direct Link Here

SSB SI & ASI Admit Card 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released SSB SI & SI Admit Card 2020 on its website for recruitment to the post of for the posts of SI (Staff Nurse), ASI (OTT, Dental Tech, Radiographer, Pharmacist). Check Direct Link of call letter here. 

Aug 28, 2020 12:59 IST
SSB SI & ASI Admit Card 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released SSB SI & SI Admit Card 2020 on its website for recruitment to the post of for the posts of SI (Staff Nurse), ASI (OTT, Dental Tech, Radiographer, Pharmacist). All those candidates who have qualified in the physical test and documentation round for SSB SI & ASI Recruitment 2020 can check the admit cards for written test through the official website of SSB. i.e.ssb.nic.in.

SSB SI & ASI Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 13 September 2020 at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya - 426, Mehrauli - Gurgaon Road, Ghitorni, New Delhi - 110030. The candidates can download SSB SI & SI Admit Card through the official website followed by the instructions given below.

  1. Visit the official website of SSB. i.e.ssb.nic.in.
  2. Click on SSB SI & ASI Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage.
  3. Enter Registration Id, Password, Captcha and click on login button.
  4. SSB SI & ASI Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Candidates can download SSB SI & ASI Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download SSB SI & ASI Admit Card 2020

SSB SI & ASI Written Exam 2018 will have two papers.i.e.paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will be qualifying in nature. Paper 2 will be descriptive/technical written test. Technical Test will be done for SI(Staff Nurse Female) and ASIs(Pharmacist, Operation Theatre Technician, Dental Technician & Radiographer while descriptive test will be for ASI(Steno) & Head Constable (Ministerial).

SSB SI & ASI 2018-20 Exam Scheme

For all posts, Paper-I will be of 100 multiple objective type question focusing on General Knowledge, Numerical Ability, Quantitative aptitude, General English/General Hindi and General Reasoning carrying 100 marks.

Paper- 2 (Technical Written Examination) shall be conducted for the posts of SI(Staff Nurse Female), ASIs(Pharmacist, Operation Theatre Technician, Dental Technician & Radiographer) containing 100 multiple objective type questions designed to test the core competency of the candidates in his/her technical subject.

Paper-2 for ASI(Steno) & HC(Min) will be a descriptive examination consisting 01 essay writing (25 marks), 01 precis writing (25 marks), 01 letter writing (25 marks) & 01 comprehensions (25 marks) and will be conducted to test the writing capability of candidates.

The final list of the result will be prepared on the basis marks obtained in Paper 2 only. This recruitment exam is to be done to recruit 181 vacancies of Group-‘B’ and ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Combatised) in Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Candidates can directly download SSB Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the provided hyperlink. 

FAQ

How much salary to be provided to SSB ASIs?

Candidates applied for SSB ASI Posts will get a salary in a pay scale of Level-5 Rs.29,200/- per month as per 7th CPC.

How much salary to be provided to SSB Head Constable?

The candidates applied for Head Constable in Ministerial will get a salary in a pay scale Level-4 Rs.25,500/- per month as per 7th CPC.

How much salary to be provided to SSB SI (Staff Nurse)?

The female candidates who applied for Sub Inspector Staff Nurse will get a salary as per 7th CPC, Level-6 Rs.35,400/- per month.

How can I download SSB SI and ASI Admit Card 2020?

Candidates can download SSB SI and ASI Admit Card 2020 by visiting the official website. Candidates can also go through the link given in this article.

How many vacancies will be recruited through SSB SI and ASI (Paramedical) Recruitment 2020?

This recruitment exam is to be done to recruit 181 vacancies of Group-‘B’ and ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Combatised) in Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

When will be SSB SI and ASI Exam 2020 conducted?

SSB SI & SI Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 13 September 2020 at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya - 426, Mehrauli - Gurgaon Road, Ghitorni, New Delhi - 110030.

