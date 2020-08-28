SSB SI & ASI Admit Card 2020 out @ssb.nic.in, Check SSB Written Test Admit Card 2018 Direct Link Here

SSB SI & ASI Admit Card 2020: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has released SSB SI & SI Admit Card 2020 on its website for recruitment to the post of for the posts of SI (Staff Nurse), ASI (OTT, Dental Tech, Radiographer, Pharmacist). All those candidates who have qualified in the physical test and documentation round for SSB SI & ASI Recruitment 2020 can check the admit cards for written test through the official website of SSB. i.e.ssb.nic.in.

SSB SI & ASI Exam 2020 is scheduled to be held on 13 September 2020 at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya - 426, Mehrauli - Gurgaon Road, Ghitorni, New Delhi - 110030. The candidates can download SSB SI & SI Admit Card through the official website followed by the instructions given below.

Visit the official website of SSB. i.e.ssb.nic.in. Click on SSB SI & ASI Admit Card 2020 flashing on the homepage. Enter Registration Id, Password, Captcha and click on login button. SSB SI & ASI Admit Card 2020 will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download SSB SI & ASI Admit Card 2020 and save it for future reference.

Download SSB SI & ASI Admit Card 2020

SSB SI & ASI Written Exam 2018 will have two papers.i.e.paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will be qualifying in nature. Paper 2 will be descriptive/technical written test. Technical Test will be done for SI(Staff Nurse Female) and ASIs(Pharmacist, Operation Theatre Technician, Dental Technician & Radiographer while descriptive test will be for ASI(Steno) & Head Constable (Ministerial).

SSB SI & ASI 2018-20 Exam Scheme

For all posts, Paper-I will be of 100 multiple objective type question focusing on General Knowledge, Numerical Ability, Quantitative aptitude, General English/General Hindi and General Reasoning carrying 100 marks.

Paper- 2 (Technical Written Examination) shall be conducted for the posts of SI(Staff Nurse Female), ASIs(Pharmacist, Operation Theatre Technician, Dental Technician & Radiographer) containing 100 multiple objective type questions designed to test the core competency of the candidates in his/her technical subject.

Paper-2 for ASI(Steno) & HC(Min) will be a descriptive examination consisting 01 essay writing (25 marks), 01 precis writing (25 marks), 01 letter writing (25 marks) & 01 comprehensions (25 marks) and will be conducted to test the writing capability of candidates.

The final list of the result will be prepared on the basis marks obtained in Paper 2 only. This recruitment exam is to be done to recruit 181 vacancies of Group-‘B’ and ‘C’ Non-Gazetted (Combatised) in Sashastra Seema Bal, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Candidates can directly download SSB Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the provided hyperlink.