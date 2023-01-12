SSC GD Constable 2023 Memory Based Question Paper PDF: Download Exam Questions with Answers

SSC GD Constable 2023 Memory Based Question Paper PDF : Download the memory-based questions from General Awareness, GK, Current Affairs & English/Hindi Sections of the SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Memory Based Question Paper PDF Download: SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam has been commenced from 10th January and will last till 14th February 2023. In this article, we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK), Current Affairs and English/Hindi Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC GD Constable 2023 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam:

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers - GA/ GK/ Current Affairs

-Third Battle of Panipat:

Ans: The Third Battle of Panipat took place on 14 January 1761 between the Maratha Empire and the invading army of the Durrani Empire.

-First sermon of Gautam Buddha

Ans: Gautama Buddha gave his first sermon in Sarnath. Gautama Buddha gave his first sermon to the five monks called the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta.

-Question related to Sri Lanka

-Question related to Article 73, 75, 280 of Indian Constitution

Answer: Article 73 - Extent of executive power of the Union

Article 75 - The Prime Minister shall be appointed by the President and the other Ministers shall be appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister

As per provisions given in Article 280 of the Constitution of India, the President of India can constitute the Finance Commission and give its recommendations on the distribution of tax between the State Governments and Union Government and also amongst the states themselves

-Contingency Fund

Answer: A reserve of money set aside to cover possible unforeseen future expenses.

-India’s rank in Happiness Index

Answer: India ranked 136th in the World Happiness Report 2022.

-Winner of IPL 2022

Answer: Gujarat Titans

-Question related to Festival of Jharkhand Tribe

-Blue Revolution

Answer: The Blue Revolution, with its multi-dimensional activities, focuses mainly on increasing fisheries production and productivity from aquaculture and fisheries.

-India & Nepal Border

Answer: The India–Nepal border is an open international boundary running between the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal and the Republic of India. The 1,770 km long border includes the Himalayan territories as well as Indo-Gangetic Plain. 5 States of India share borders with Nepal namely Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim.

-Author of the book “Nobody likes a Joker”

Answer: Tash Huckstep

-Author of the book “Jyotipunj”

Answer: Narendra Modi

-FIFA world cup 2022 venue:

Answer: Qatar

-Question related to Vitamin Thiamine

Answer: Thiamin (thiamine), or vitamin B1, is a water-soluble vitamin found naturally in some foods, added to foods, and sold as a supplement.

-India’s first female Governor:

Answer: Sarojini Naidu was the first women Governor of a State in free India. She governed Uttar Pradesh from 15 August 1947 to 2 March 1949.

-Question related to Gandhi Irwin Pact:

Answer: The Gandhi–Irwin Pact was a political agreement signed by Mahatma Gandhi and Lord Irwin, Viceroy of India, on 5 March 1931 before the Second Round Table Conference in London.

-Calcium carbonate formula:

Answer: Calcium carbonate is a chemical compound with the formula CaCO₃.

-Question-related to Meghalaya governor:

Answer: Brig. (Dr.) Mishra (Retd.) took oath as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh on 3rd October 2017 and was also given an additional charged as the Governor of Meghalaya and took oath as the Governor of Meghalaya on the 04th October, 2022.

-COP27 was conducted in which country?

Answer: Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

-Who is the ambassador of Uttarakhand?

Answer: Akshay Kumar was appointed as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand on 7 February 2022

-Question-related to Yellow Planet:

Answer: Venus

-Question-related to Kala Ghoda festival:

Answer: The Kala Ghoda festival is a most prominent cultural event in Mumbai.

-Tarangamel Dance

Answer: Taranga Mel is a high-energy dance performed in Goa. The dance is also done in Rajasthan's Marwar area.

-Longest bone in human body:

Answer: The femur is one of the most researched bones in the human anatomy and forensic medicine

-First Lokpal of India:

Answer: Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose was appointed the first Lokpal of India in 2019

-Chairman of DRDO:

Answer: Dr Samir V Kamat assumed charge as Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO on 26 August 2022

-Wheeler Island:

Answer: Dr. Abdul Kalam Island, formerly known as Wheeler Island, is an island off the coast of Odisha, India, approximately 150 kilometres east of the state capital Bhubaneswar. The island was originally named after English commandant Lieutenant Hugh Wheeler.

-First Finance Minister of India:

Answer: After Independence, India's first Finance Minister, Shri Shanmukham Chetty, presented the first budget of independent India on 26th November, 1947.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Memory Based Questions with Answers - Hindi/ English