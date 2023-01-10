SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (10th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper Review, Cutoff, Questions

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (10th Jan 2023): Download the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis 2022-23 for all the sections here. Also, know about the difficulty level, good attempts, and marking scheme in detail.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (10th Jan 2023)
SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (10th Jan 2023)

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (10th Jan 2023): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the  SSC GD Constable Exam on January 10, 2023. Candidates who have attempted the CBE exam have shared their feedback & questions asked in the exam. Let's look at the SSC GD Constable 2022-23 Exam Analysis to get an idea of the good attempts and expected cut-off marks of the CBE exam.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Updates

Check SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Last Minute Tips

Download SSC GD Constable Previous Year Papers

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Preparation Strategy & Tips

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam General Intelligence & Reasoning Important Topics

Check SSC Constable 2022 Exam GA/GK/Current Affairs Topics

SSC GD Constable 2022 Vacancies Increased to 45284

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Eligibility Criteria

The commission will also release the CBE answer key for all the shifts on their official website. Till then, candidates should be familiar with the exam analysis of the SSC GD Constable recruitment to determine the chances of being declared qualified for the next round. Also, they should visit the official website regularly to get the latest information on the answer key and results of the SSC GD Constable CBE recruitment 2022.

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2022

We have outlined below the SSC GD Constable exam pattern for the candidates who will participate in the upcoming CBE exam.

  • The CBE exam questions are Objective Type Multiple choice based. 
  • The computer-based examination will be conducted in English and Hindi only.
  • There shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.

Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Section

Question/Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

20/40

60 minutes

Elementary Mathematics

20/40

General Knowledge and General Awareness

20/40

English/ Hindi

20/40

Total

80/160

SSC GD Constable Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who participated in the SSC GD Constable CBE Exam, the overall exam level was moderate. Have a look at the table Section-Wise to get insights into the section-wise difficulty level of each section and good attempts in the CBE exam.

Section

SSC GD Constable Exam Level

Number of Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

14-17

Easy

Elementary Mathematics

12-13

Moderate

General Knowledge and General Awareness

13-15

Easy to Moderate

English/ Hindi

15-16

Easy to Moderate

Total

52-64

Easy to Moderate

SSC GD Constable Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in the shift 1 of the CBE exam was moderate level. Check the SSC GD Constable section-wise analysis for CBE Exam discussed below.

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

The questions asked in reasoning were easy level. Know about the topic-wise analysis of the reasoning section below;

SSC GD Constable Topics

Number of Questions

Statement Conclusion

1-2

Missing Term

1-2

Coding-Decoding

2-3

Syllogism

2-3

Venn Diagram

1-2

Analogy

1

Series

1

Hidden Figure

1

Puzzles

2-3

Complete Figure

1

Paper Folding

1

Odd One Out

1

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis for General Knowledge and General Awareness

The level of questions asked in General Awareness was easy to moderate level. Check out the 10th January Shift I topic-wise General Awareness analysis below:

  • First Speech of Gautam Buddha
  • COP’27 was conducted in which country
  • Who is the ambassador of Uttarakhand
  • Question-related to Yellow Planet?
  • IPL 2022 Winner
  • Question-Based on FIFA World Cup
  • Question-related to Kala Ghoda festival.
  • The rank of India in the Happiness Index.
  • Question related to Subash Chandra Bose.

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis for English/ Hindi

The level of questions asked in the English Comprehension was easy to moderate. Check out the topic-wise English/ Hindi analysis shared below:

SSC GD Constable Topics

Number of Questions

Fill in the Blanks

2

Sentence Improvements

2

Narration

1-2

One Word Substitutions

1-2

Synonyms

1-2

Antonyms

1-2

Idioms and Phrases

1-2

Comprehension

2

Spelling Check

1-2

Cloze Test

1-2

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis for Elementary Mathematics

The level of questions asked in the Elementary Mathematics was moderate. Check out the 10th Jan shift I topic-wise Elementary Mathematics analysis below:

SSC GD Constable Topics

Number of Questions

LCM/HCF

1-2

Profit/Loss

1-2

Percentage

1-2

Ratio and Proportion

1-3

Time and Work

2-3

SI/CI

1-2

Mensuration

1-2

Simplification

1

DI

1

Misc

2-4

Average

1

Speed, Distance, and Time

1-2

SSC GD Constable Expected Cut-Off Marks

Based on the SSC GD Constable exam analysis and review of the candidates who have appeared in the exam, the SSC GD Constable expected cut-off marks are given below;

Categories

Male Cut Off

Female Cut Off

General

75-78

65-69

OBC

72-76

62-65

SC

64-68

58-61

ST

59-62

54-56

EWS

70-72

63-64

Ex-Servicemen

49-52

42-46

SSC GD Constable Recruitment Updates
Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Result & Cutoff Marks
Check SSC GD Constable 2022 Female Candidates Result
Check Job Profile, Salary & Promotion Policy for the post of SSC GD Constable
Check SSC GD Constable Profile, Promotion & Salary for Female Candidates
Check SSC GD Constable Physical Standards (Height, Weight, Chest)
Check SSC GD Constable Job Posting Details
Check SSC GD Constable Relaxation of Marks Given to NCC Certificate Holder

We hope this article on SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis was useful for all the aspirants, The SSC GD Constable Selection process will be conducted in phases, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.  Candidates need to obtain marks more than the CBE  cut-off marks in order to get shortlisted for further rounds. Candidates who ace all the GD Constable selection rounds shall be considered for the provisional appointment.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam?

As per the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis, the questions asked on the 10th Jan 2023 Paper were of easy to moderate level.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts in the SSC GD Constable CBE Exam 2023?

As per the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis, the number of good attempts is 52-64.

Q3. What is the marking scheme for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2022-23?

As per SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern, 2 marks will be assigned for each correct answer and a negative marking of 0.50 marks shall be applicable for every wrong response.

Take Free Online SSC Constable (GD) 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play