SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (10th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper Review, Cutoff, Questions

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (10th Jan 2023): Download the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis 2022-23 for all the sections here. Also, know about the difficulty level, good attempts, and marking scheme in detail.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam Analysis (10th Jan 2023): The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC GD Constable Exam on January 10, 2023. Candidates who have attempted the CBE exam have shared their feedback & questions asked in the exam. Let's look at the SSC GD Constable 2022-23 Exam Analysis to get an idea of the good attempts and expected cut-off marks of the CBE exam.

The commission will also release the CBE answer key for all the shifts on their official website. Till then, candidates should be familiar with the exam analysis of the SSC GD Constable recruitment to determine the chances of being declared qualified for the next round. Also, they should visit the official website regularly to get the latest information on the answer key and results of the SSC GD Constable CBE recruitment 2022.

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2022

We have outlined below the SSC GD Constable exam pattern for the candidates who will participate in the upcoming CBE exam.

The CBE exam questions are Objective Type Multiple choice based.

The computer-based examination will be conducted in English and Hindi only.

There shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 20/40 60 minutes Elementary Mathematics 20/40 General Knowledge and General Awareness 20/40 English/ Hindi 20/40 Total 80/160

SSC GD Constable Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who participated in the SSC GD Constable CBE Exam, the overall exam level was moderate. Have a look at the table Section-Wise to get insights into the section-wise difficulty level of each section and good attempts in the CBE exam.

Section SSC GD Constable Exam Level Number of Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning 14-17 Easy Elementary Mathematics 12-13 Moderate General Knowledge and General Awareness 13-15 Easy to Moderate English/ Hindi 15-16 Easy to Moderate Total 52-64 Easy to Moderate

SSC GD Constable Section Wise Exam Analysis

According to the feedback of the candidates, the questions asked in the shift 1 of the CBE exam was moderate level. Check the SSC GD Constable section-wise analysis for CBE Exam discussed below.

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

The questions asked in reasoning were easy level. Know about the topic-wise analysis of the reasoning section below;

SSC GD Constable Topics Number of Questions Statement Conclusion 1-2 Missing Term 1-2 Coding-Decoding 2-3 Syllogism 2-3 Venn Diagram 1-2 Analogy 1 Series 1 Hidden Figure 1 Puzzles 2-3 Complete Figure 1 Paper Folding 1 Odd One Out 1

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis for General Knowledge and General Awareness

The level of questions asked in General Awareness was easy to moderate level. Check out the 10th January Shift I topic-wise General Awareness analysis below:

First Speech of Gautam Buddha

COP’27 was conducted in which country

Who is the ambassador of Uttarakhand

Question-related to Yellow Planet?

IPL 2022 Winner

Question-Based on FIFA World Cup

Question-related to Kala Ghoda festival.

The rank of India in the Happiness Index.

Question related to Subash Chandra Bose.

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis for English/ Hindi

The level of questions asked in the English Comprehension was easy to moderate. Check out the topic-wise English/ Hindi analysis shared below:

SSC GD Constable Topics Number of Questions Fill in the Blanks 2 Sentence Improvements 2 Narration 1-2 One Word Substitutions 1-2 Synonyms 1-2 Antonyms 1-2 Idioms and Phrases 1-2 Comprehension 2 Spelling Check 1-2 Cloze Test 1-2

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis for Elementary Mathematics

The level of questions asked in the Elementary Mathematics was moderate. Check out the 10th Jan shift I topic-wise Elementary Mathematics analysis below:

SSC GD Constable Topics Number of Questions LCM/HCF 1-2 Profit/Loss 1-2 Percentage 1-2 Ratio and Proportion 1-3 Time and Work 2-3 SI/CI 1-2 Mensuration 1-2 Simplification 1 DI 1 Misc 2-4 Average 1 Speed, Distance, and Time 1-2

SSC GD Constable Expected Cut-Off Marks

Based on the SSC GD Constable exam analysis and review of the candidates who have appeared in the exam, the SSC GD Constable expected cut-off marks are given below;

Categories Male Cut Off Female Cut Off General 75-78 65-69 OBC 72-76 62-65 SC 64-68 58-61 ST 59-62 54-56 EWS 70-72 63-64 Ex-Servicemen 49-52 42-46

We hope this article on SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis was useful for all the aspirants, The SSC GD Constable Selection process will be conducted in phases, i.e., Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification. Candidates need to obtain marks more than the CBE cut-off marks in order to get shortlisted for further rounds. Candidates who ace all the GD Constable selection rounds shall be considered for the provisional appointment.