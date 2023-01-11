SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (11th Jan 2023): Check Section-wise Paper Review, Cutoff, Questions

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (11th Jan 2023): Download the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis for 11th January 2023. Also, check the difficulty level, good attempts, and section-wise questions asked in the exam.

SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis (11th Jan 2023): The Staff Selection Commission held the SSC GD Constable Exam on January 11, 2023, in online mode across different exam centres in India. Candidates who will appear in the CBE exam have shared their feedback & experience with the questions asked in the exam. Thus, it is important to get well-versed with the SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis to get insights into the good attempts and expected cut-off marks of the CBE exam.

The commission will also announce the CBE answer key along with the result on their official website. Till then, candidates should go through the exam analysis of the SSC GD Constable recruitment to determine the qualifying chances. Also, they should go to the official website regularly to get the latest release date of the answer key and results of the SSC GD Constable 2022-23 Exam.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Pattern

We have shared below the SSC GD Constable exam pattern for the candidates who will write in the upcoming CBE exam.

The CBE exam will carry Objective Type Multiple choice based questions.

The medium of the question paper shall be in English and Hindi only.

A negative marking of 0.50 marks shall be applicable for each incorrect answer.

Section Question/Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 20/40 60 minutes Elementary Mathematics 20/40 General Knowledge and General Awareness 20/40 English/ Hindi 20/40 Total 80/160

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Overall Difficulty Level

According to the candidate who appears in the SSC GD Constable CBE Exam, the overall exam level was easy to moderate level. Check the table shared below to know the section-wise difficulty level and good attempts in the CBE exam.

Section Number of Good Attempts Difficulty Level General Intelligence & Reasoning 14-16 Easy to Moderate Elementary Mathematics 12-13 Easy to Moderate General Knowledge and General Awareness 13-15 Easy to Moderate English/ Hindi 16-17 Easy to Moderate Total 53-65 Easy to Moderate

SSC GD Constable Section Wise Exam Analysis 2023

As per the review of the candidates, the questions asked in shift 1 of the CBE exam were easy to moderate level. Have a look at the table shared below to know about the SSC GD Constable section-wise analysis for CBE Exam.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for General Intelligence & Reasoning

The questions asked in reasoning were easy to moderate level. Get the topic-wise analysis of the General Intelligence & reasoning section below;

SSC GD Constable Topics Number of Questions Statement Conclusion 1-2 BODMAS 1 Coding-Decoding 1 Syllogism 2 Blood Relation 2 Alphabetical Series 2-3 Analogy 1 Number Series 1 Hidden Figure 1 Seating Arrangement 2 Mirror Image 1 Paper Folding 1 Dictionary Order 1

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for General Knowledge and General Awareness

The level of questions asked in General Knowledge and General Awareness was easy to moderate level. Check out the 11th January (Shift-1) topic-wise General Awareness analysis below:

Many questions are related to Current Affairs.

Question-based on History; Kalinga, Panipat Battle, etc.

Question-related to Articles.

FIFA world cup 2022 venue.

South India History.

Vitamins-Thymine.

Gandhi Irwin pact.

Calcium carbonate formula.

Question on Dance.

Question-related to Meghalaya governor.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for English/ Hindi

The level of questions asked in English/Hindi was easy to moderate. Have a look at the topic-wise English/ Hindi analysis shared below:

SSC GD Constable Topics Number of Questions Fill in the Blanks 4 Sentence Improvements 3 Error Detection 3 One Word Substitutions 2 Synonyms 2 Antonyms 2 Idioms and Phrases 2 Comprehension 5 Spelling Check 2 Cloze Test 1

SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam Analysis for Elementary Mathematics

The level of questions asked in the Elementary Mathematics was easy to moderate level. Have a look at the 11th Jan shift I topic-wise Elementary Mathematics analysis below:

SSC GD Constable Topics Number of Questions LCM/HCF 1-2 Profit/Loss 2 Percentage 3-4 Ratio and Proportion 1-2 Train 2 SI/CI 1 Number System 1 Time and Work 2 Simplification 1-2 Misc 2 Average 1 Speed, Distance, and Time 1

SSC GD Constable Expected Cut-Off Marks 2023

Based on the SSC GD Constable exam analysis and feedback of the candidates who have attempted the exam, the SSC GD Constable expected cut-off marks are given below;

Categories Male Cut Off Female Cut Off General 75-78 65-69 OBC 72-76 62-65 SC 64-68 58-61 ST 59-62 54-56 EWS 70-72 63-64 Ex-Servicemen 49-52 42-46

We hope this article on SSC GD Constable Exam Analysis was informative for all the aspirants, The SSC GD Constable recruitment will be conducted in stages like Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification. Candidates who crack all the GD Constable selection rounds shall be declared qualified for the provisional appointment.