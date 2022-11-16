SSC Havaldar CBIC/CBN PET&PST 2022 Admit Card OUT: Check Physical Standards for Male/Female Candidates

SSC Havaldar CBIC/CBN PET&PST 2022 Admit Card OUT: SSC Havaldar PET & PST Admit Card is now available on the respective official website of the commission. Check important dates, steps to download hall tickets, and patterns for PET & PST rounds

SSC Havaldar CBIC/CBN PET&PST 2022 Admit Card OUT: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Havaldar PET & PST Admit Card in CBIC and CBN on the respective regional website of the commission. All the eligible candidates need to download the SSC Havaldar CBIC/CBN Admit Card in order to participate in the Physical Efficiency Test & Physical Standard Test. The commission will conduct the PET/PST round from November 21 to December 9, 2022.

Candidates need to submit the correct login credentials in the portal to download the SSC Havaldar PET & PST Hall Ticket successfully. The PET & PST call letter is an important document to be carried out by all the candidates in order to be allowed to enter the exam center. Check out this article to know relevant details about the SSC Havaldar CBIC/CBN PET & PST Admit Card such as important dates, steps to download hall tickets, and exam patterns.

SSC Havaldar PET & PST Admit Card 2022 Release Date

Check out the table to know the important dates regarding the SSC Havaldar CBIC/CBN recruitment process to avoid missing out on any important deadline.

Events Dates Application Form Dates 22nd March to 30th April 2022 Paper I Exam Dates 5th July to 22nd July 2022 Paper II Exam Dates 6th November 2022 SSC Havaldar PET & PST Admit Card Release Date 12th November 2022 PET & PST Dates 21st November to 9th December 2022

How to Download SSC Havaldar PET & PST Admit Card 2022?

Candidates can follow the instruction shared below to download the SSC Havaldar PET & PST Hall Ticket online without any difficulty.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website.

Step 2: Click on the “Admit Card” tab on the homepage.

Step 3: After that, click on the respective regional website.

Step 4: Then, click on the Havaldar CBIC/CBN PET & PST Admit Card Download link.

Step 5: Now, enter the asked credentials in the login portal.

Step 6: The Hall Ticket will appear on the device.

Step 7: Download or take the printout of the call letter for future usage.

SSC Havaldar CBIC/CBN PET & PST Details

Candidates need to fulfill the following PET/PST standards for the post of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN in order to be considered eligible for further recruitment rounds.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

The physical efficiency test standards for the Havaldar post in CBIC and CBN are shared below:

Area Male Female Walking 1600 meters in 15 minutes 1 Km in 20 minutes Cycling 8 Kms. in 30 minutes 3 Kms. in 25 minutes

Cycling is not applicable for the Havaldar in DGPM, CBIC post.

A woman aspirant, who as a result of tests is found to be pregnant of 12 weeks standing or over, shall be considered temporarily unfit and her candidature will be held in abeyance until the confinement is completed. Vacancies against temporary unfit candidates will be kept unfilled in the final result. Such female aspirants will be re-examined for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) six weeks after the date of confinement, subject to the submission of a medical certificate of fitness from a registered medical practitioner. If found fit, they may be appointed against the vacancies kept reserved for and permitted the seniority benefit in accordance with the government’s instructions, as amended from time to time.

Physical Standard Test (PST)

The minimum physical standards for the Havaldar post in CBIC and CBN are shared below:

Height Chest Weight Male 157.5 cms. (relaxable by 5 cm in the case of Assamese, Garhwalis, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes) Unexpanded: 76 cms Minimum expansion: 5 cm - Female 152 cms. relaxable by 2.5 Cms in the case of Assamese, Garhwalis, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes) - 48 kg (relaxable by 2 Kg in the case of Assamese, Garhwalis, Gorkhas, and members of Schedule Tribes)

Note: For candidates who wish to avail themselves of any relaxation facility in PST, they need to carry certain documents while participating in PET/ PST. The verification of such documents will be made by CBIC/CBN at the time of PET/ PST.

We hope this article was insightful for all the aspirants. The SSC Havaldar PET/ PST will be conducted at various centers finalized by the commission. The candidates are shortlisted for PET/ PST at any center across the country. Candidates may note that they need to satisfy all the requirements for PET/PST as specified in the Recruitment Rules in order to be considered eligible for further recruitment rounds.