SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card 2022: Check Your Paper 1 Exam Date, Venue Here

SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the online Paper 1 Exam for the post of GD Constable from 10 January 2023 to 14 February 2023. The admit cards for Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) will be uploaded on ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Meanwhile, the candidates can check the status of the application and also check their respective venue of city, date of exam and time of the exam candidates on the website of commission. The candidates can log in provided in the exam.

The candidates are required to use their registration number and date of birth. In case, the candidate does not know the registration number then they can use their name, father's name and date of birth.

SSC KKR GD Constable Login

SSC GD Constable Admit Card for KKR Region will be released, anytime soon, on the official website of the commission. The candidates are requested to keep a track of this page for the latest updates.

How can I check my SSC GD Constable KKR Exam Details?

Those who are going to appear for SSC KKR Exam 2022 can check their exam details by clicking on the link "Click here to know the Status of Candidature, Venue of City, Date of Exam and Time for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2022 (Uploaded on 28/12/2022)", available on the homepage.

How to Download SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card 2022?

Visit the website of the SSC KKR - ssckkr.kar.nic.in Click on the admit card link Provide the details Download SSC KKR Admit Card 2022

Students should remember to carry 2 the latest passport-size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card at the exam centre.

The candidates can check the SSC GD Constable Admit Card Link for other regions through the link given below:

SSC GD Constable Admit Card Link