SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Registration: Apply online @ssc.nic.in till 13th June

SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in: Check the step-by-step process for filling SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Exam Application Form. Eligible candidates can apply online for 797 Vacancies.

SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Registration @ssc.nic.in: SSC Selection Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Registration will be held till 13th June 2022. SSC will conduct the Computer Based Examination (CBE) for the Selection Posts Ladakh Recruitment 2022. Below are the important dates for SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Recruitment:

Important Dates for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2022 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 23rd May 2022 to 13th June 2022 Last date for receipt of application 13th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 15th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 16th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 18th June 2022 (during working hours of Bank) Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges 27th June 2022 to 29th June 2022 (11:00 PM) Date of Computer Based Examination August 2022 (Tentatively) Check SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria Check SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Recruitment Exam Pattern & Syllabus

How to Apply Online for SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Exam?

For the ease of candidates, we have listed down the step-by-step process for filling the online application form for SSC Selection Post Ladakh 2022 Recruitment. So, let’s look at the Application Process for the various posts under SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Recruitment:

Step-1: Go to SSC Official website

Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission – www.ssc.nic.in, and click on the link ‘Apply’ highlighted in the image given below:

Step-2: Login as New User

After clicking on the apply link, candidates will be redirected to the home page where they have to login as a new user to apply for the SSC Selection Posts Ladakh 2022 Exam:

Mode of Communication: Candidates should have a valid personal e-mail ID and mobile number. It should be kept active during the entire recruitment process. Registration number, password, and all other important communication will be sent on the same registered e-mail ID.

Step-3: Fill in the Basic Details

The website will take you the link where you have to fill the online application form. Candidates should apply only once for one post. Candidates will have to apply for each category of post separately and also pay fee for each category. Before proceeding with One-Time Registration, keep the following information/ documents ready:

- Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP).

- Email ID (to be verified through OTP).

- Aadhaar Number. If Aadhaar Number is not available, please give one of the following ID Numbers. (You will be required to show the original document at a later stage):

Voter ID Card PAN Passport Driving License School/ College ID Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

- Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination.

- Disability Certificate Number, if you are a person with benchmark disability.

Step-4: Fill in the Additional Details

- Give your preference for Examination Centers: The details of the examination centres are as follows:

Exam Centres Centre Code Chandigarh/ Mohali 1601 Jammu 1004 Srinagar 1007 Leh 1005 Kargil 1008 Delhi 2201

- If you are seeking age relaxation, select appropriate age- relaxation category.

- Indicate your highest educational qualification.

- Provide information on whether you belong to Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This is applicable for only un-reserved candidates.

Step-5: Uploading of Scanned copy of Photograph and Signature

Candidates should upload the scanned (digital) image of their photograph and signature as per the process to be shared by SSC in Official Notification.

Photograph: Scanned colour passport size photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height)

Signature: Scanned signature in JPEG format (10 to 20 KB) Image dimension of the signature should be about 4.0 cm (width) x 3.0 cm (height)

Note: Applications with blurred photograph and signature will be rejected.

Step-6: Application Fee

Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. The category wise examination fee payable is as under:

Category Applicable Fee General/ OBC Rs. 100 Women, SC, ST, PwD, & Ex-Servicemen Nil

Online fees can be paid by the candidates up to 15th June 2022 (23.00 PM). However, candidates who wish to make the cash payment through the challan of SBI may make the payment in cash at the Branches of SBI within the working hours of the bank up to 18th June 2022 provided the challan has been generated by them before 16th June 2022 (upto 23.00 PM).

Step-7: Final Submission of Application

Complete your declaration by clicking on “I agree” check box, and fill up the captcha code. Preview and verify the information provided by you and ‘Submit’ the Application. Before clicking on “Final submit”, make sure that you have filled in all the details properly photograph and signatures are uploaded properly by checking previews of the photograph and signature.

After successful submission of the online application, candidates must take a printout of the application form for submitting the same along with the requisite documents, duly self-attested, as and when called for by the Commission after the conduct of Computer Based Examination.