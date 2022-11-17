SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions PDF: Download Question Paper with Answers

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 Exam Memory Based Question s with Answers PDF : Download the memory-based questions from General Awareness, GK, Current Affairs, and English section that came in SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 Exam.

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 Exam Memory-Based Questions: SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 Exam is being held on the 17th & 18th of November. In this article, we are going to share the important memory-based General Awareness, General Knowledge, Current Affairs, and English Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam. Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 Exam:

SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2022 GA/GK/ Current Affairs/ English Memory-Based Questions with Answers

1. When was the 86th constitutional amendment passed?

Answer: 12 December 2002 - The 'Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009,' also known as the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, was passed to put into effect the 86th Constitutional Amendment Act of 2002. This act is arranged into seven chapters and 38 sections.

2. Governor of Tamil Nadu

Ravindra Narayana Ravi since 18 September 2021.

3. Who was the Finance Minister of India in 1991?

Answer: Manmohan Singh served as the finance minister during the 1991 economic reforms.

4. Which Indian Cricketer retired in the year 2021?

Answer: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, and Harbhajan Singh

5. Hornbill Festival is celebrated in:

Answer: Nagaland

6. Most Populated State in India:

Answer: Uttar Pradesh is the most populated state in India

7. Who was the founder of the Shunga Dynasty?

Answer: Pushyamitra - Shunga dynasty, an Indian ruling house founded by Pushyamitra about 185 BCE, which replaced the Mauryan dynasty. Pushyamitra assassinated Brihadratha, the last Mauryan ruler, at a military parade and assumed royal power.

8. Author of Ministry of Utmost Happiness:

7. Glucose-related question:

Answer: Glucose is a simple sugar with the molecular formula C₆H₁₂O₆. Glucose is the most abundant monosaccharide, a subcategory of carbohydrates.

8. Minimum Age Limit to Fight Panchayat Elections in India:

Answer: 21 - Any person who is 21 years or above can contest the Panchayat elections.

9. Who releases the World Risk Index Report?

The World Risk Index is released by the United Nations University Institute for Environment and Human Security (UNU-EHS), Bundnis Entwicklung Hilft, and the University of Stuttgart in Germany.

10. Who is the Secretary General of UNCTAD?

Answer: Rebeca Grynspan, of Costa Rica, was appointed the eighth Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)

11. National Cookie Day is observed annually on:

Answer: 4th December

12. Hockey was included in Olympic Games in which year?

Answer: Field hockey was introduced at the Olympic Games as a men's competition at the 1908 Games in London.

13. In the Olympics, India ranked at 4th Position in Football in which year?

Answer: 1956 - Indian team finished in fourth place during the Summer Olympics football tournament, losing the bronze-medal match to Bulgaria 3–0.

14. The largest Bio-CNG Park is in:

Answer: Indore - Madhya Pradesh

15. Question related to Green Algae

Answer: Some examples of green algae are Chlamydomonos, Pediastrum, Ulothrix, Codium, Chara, etc

16. Meaning of Idiom - Hit the Sack:

Answer: to go to bed

17. Meaning of Idiom - hit the nail on the head:

Answer: to be exactly right about something

18. Meaning of Idiom - A backseat driver:

Answer: someone who gives unwanted advice or who tries to control something that is supposed to be controlled by another person

