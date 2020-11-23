TAHDCO Recruitment 2020 for 10 Assistant Engineer Posts, Apply Online @tahdco.com

TAHDCO Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu on Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited has invited applications for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) for TAHDCO Engineering Service. Eligible candidates can apply for TAHDCO AE Recruitment 2020 through online mode on or before 19 December 2020.
The candidate on their selection will be placed on training and they should be prepared to serve anywhere in Tamilnadu
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 19 December 2020
TAHDCO Vacancy Details
Assistant Engineer (Civil) for TAHDCO Engineering Service - 10 Posts
TAHDCO AE Salary:
Level-16 Rs.36400- 115700
Eligibility Criteria for TAHDCO AE Posts
Educational Qualification:
Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering (or) Civil & Structural Engineering
Age Limit:
18 to 30 Years
Selection Process for TAHDCO AE Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of Online Exam. The selected candidates from the online examination will be short listed to attend interview based on the ranking and as per rule of reservation. Interview will be conducted at Chennai.
How to Apply TAHDCO AE Recruitment 2020 ?
Candidate can apply only through Online in the TAHDCO’s Website www.tahdco.com on or before 19 Dec 2020. In the website, the candidate can go to the online application portal by clicking the link namely “Recruitment of Assistant Engineers (Civil) year 2020.
TAHDCO AE Fee:
- OC, BC(O), BC(M), MBC/DNC Candidates - Basic Registration : Rs.400/- and Examination Fee Rs 400/-
- SC, SC(A), ST Candidates, Differently Abled persons, Destitute Widows. Basic Registration: Rs.400/- and Examination Fee : Concession allowed