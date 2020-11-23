TAHDCO Recruitment 2020 for 10 Assistant Engineer Posts, Apply Online @tahdco.com

TAHDCO Recruitment 2020: Tamil Nadu on Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Limited has invited applications for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) for TAHDCO Engineering Service. Eligible candidates can apply for TAHDCO AE Recruitment 2020 through online mode on or before 19 December 2020.

The candidate on their selection will be placed on training and they should be prepared to serve anywhere in Tamilnadu

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 19 December 2020

TAHDCO Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) for TAHDCO Engineering Service - 10 Posts

TAHDCO AE Salary:

Level-16 Rs.36400- 115700

Eligibility Criteria for TAHDCO AE Posts



Educational Qualification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering (or) Civil & Structural Engineering

Age Limit:

18 to 30 Years

Selection Process for TAHDCO AE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Online Exam. The selected candidates from the online examination will be short listed to attend interview based on the ranking and as per rule of reservation. Interview will be conducted at Chennai.

How to Apply TAHDCO AE Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidate can apply only through Online in the TAHDCO’s Website www.tahdco.com on or before 19 Dec 2020. In the website, the candidate can go to the online application portal by clicking the link namely “Recruitment of Assistant Engineers (Civil) year 2020.

TAHDCO AE Notification PDF

Online Application Link

TAHDCO AE Fee: