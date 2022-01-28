Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 January 2022: 4000+ Vacancies in GPSSB, CISF, Prasar Bharati, UKSSSC & Others

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 28 January 2022 has come up with 4000+ lucrative government jobs in various central and state government organizations. Candidates preparing for government jobs have a great opportunity in Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Prasar Bharati Secretariat, Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), and Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC).

The above-mentioned organizations have invited applications for Sugarcane Supervisor & Sugar Industry Department, State Milk Supervisor, Plantation Supervisor, Garden, Food Processing, Constable/Fire, News Reader &Translator (NRT)-Urdu, Talati cum Mantri (Village Panchayat Secretary). Candidates holding qualifications of 10th/12th/Graduation/Post Graduation in the relevant subject can submit applications before the last date.

Comparing the number of vacancies, the major job of the day is from Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) for Talati cum Mantri (Village Panchayat Secretary). Candidates who are seeking to apply for GPSSB Village Panchayat Secretary Recruitment 2022 should be 12th passed and their age should be between 18 and 42 years. A total of 3437 vacancies will be recruited, against advertisement 10/ 202122, in the state of Gujarat. GPSSB Village Panchayat Secretary Registration Link has been activated from today onwards.i.e. 28 January 2022. Candidates will be able to submit the applications till 15 February 2022 on the official website - gpssb.gujarat.gov.in and ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

On the other hand, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is going to start the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Constable/Fire on its official website cisfrectt.in from tomorrow onwards.i.e. on 29 January 2022 and the last date for submitting CISF Constable Application would be 04 March 2022. A total of 1149 vacancies are available across the country.

Prasar Bharati Secretariat is going to hire candidates for engagement of News Reader &Translator (NRT)-Urdu on a full-time contract basis. Candidates holding the qualification of PG/PG Diploma in English/Urdu/Hindi Journalism/Mass Communication from a recognized University/Institution OR Post Graduate in Urdu. The last date of application submission is 30 days (28 February 2022) from the date of publication on Prasar Bharati website along with self-attested copies of supporting documents.

Moreover, Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Unani Medical Officer on direct recruitment basis. Interested candidates will be able to apply online from 2 March 2022 onwards. The last date of application is 24 March 2022.

Lastly, Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Sugarcane Supervisor & Sugar Industry Department, State Milk Supervisor, Plantation Supervisor, Garden, Food Processing. A total of 100 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The last date of application submission is 12 March 2022.

