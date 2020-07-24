Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 July 2020: Apply for 4900+ Bihar Police, NMC, RMC, NHM Nuapada and Thane Municipal Corporation

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 July 2020 for 4900+ more than vacancies in Bihar Police, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), National Health Mission Nuapada and Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: National Health Mission, ZIlla Swasthya Samiti, Nuapada
Post Name: MPHW/Staff Nurse Posts
Vacancies: 131
Last Date: 28 July 2020
4. Organization: Rajkot Municipal Corporation
Post Name: Sweeper (Safai Kamgar) Posts
Vacancies: 441
Last Date: 18 August 2020
3. Organization: Bihar Police
Post Name: CSBC Bihar Police Home Guard
Vacancies: 551
Last Date: 03 August 2020
2. Organization: Nashik Municipal Corporation
Post Name: ANM, Staff Nurse and Other Posts
Vacancies: 811
Last Date: 29 July 2020
1. Organization: Thane Municipal Corporation
Post Name: Nurse, MO & Other Posts
Vacancies: 2995
Last Date: 28 July 2020
