Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–24 July 2020: Apply for 4900+ Bihar Police, NMC, RMC, NHM Nuapada and Thane Municipal Corporation

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 24 July 2020 for 4900+ more than vacancies in Bihar Police, Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC), Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), National Health Mission Nuapada and Thane Municipal Corporation Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: National Health Mission, ZIlla Swasthya Samiti, Nuapada

Post Name: MPHW/Staff Nurse Posts

Vacancies: 131

Last Date: 28 July 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Rajkot Municipal Corporation

Post Name: Sweeper (Safai Kamgar) Posts

Vacancies: 441

Last Date: 18 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Bihar Police

Post Name: CSBC Bihar Police Home Guard

Vacancies: 551

Last Date: 03 August 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Nashik Municipal Corporation

Post Name: ANM, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Vacancies: 811

Last Date: 29 July 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Thane Municipal Corporation

Post Name: Nurse, MO & Other Posts

Vacancies: 2995

Last Date: 28 July 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification