Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 March 2021: Apply for 10000+ UPPRB, RSCB, NFR, GPSC and HARTRON

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 30 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: Mar 30, 2021 19:14 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 March 2021
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 March 2021 for more than 10000+ vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB), Rajasthan Sahkari Cooperative Board (RSCB), Northeast Frontier Railway, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)

Post Name: State Tax Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 243

Last Date: 31 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON)

Post Name: Date Entry Operator (DEO) Posts

Vacancies: 310

Last Date: 07 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Northeast Frontier Railway

Post Name: JE, Technician & Helper Posts

Vacancies: 370

Last Date: 30 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Rajasthan Sahkari Cooperative Board (RSCB)

Post Name: Clerk/Junior Assistant Posts

Vacancies: 385

Last Date: 20 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB)

Post Name: Sub Inspector Posts

Vacancies: 9534

Last Date: 30 April 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

Job Summary
NotificationTop 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 March 2021: Apply for 10000+ UPPRB, RSCB, NFR, GPSC and HARTRON
Last Date of SubmissionApr 30, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, Post Graduate, Doctorate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Other Funtional Area
