Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–30 March 2021: Apply for 10000+ UPPRB, RSCB, NFR, GPSC and HARTRON
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 30 March 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 30 March 2021 for more than 10000+ vacancies in Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB), Rajasthan Sahkari Cooperative Board (RSCB), Northeast Frontier Railway, Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)
Post Name: State Tax Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 243
Last Date: 31 March 2021
4. Organization: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON)
Post Name: Date Entry Operator (DEO) Posts
Vacancies: 310
Last Date: 07 April 2021
3. Organization: Northeast Frontier Railway
Post Name: JE, Technician & Helper Posts
Vacancies: 370
Last Date: 30 April 2021
2. Organization: Rajasthan Sahkari Cooperative Board (RSCB)
Post Name: Clerk/Junior Assistant Posts
Vacancies: 385
Last Date: 20 April 2021
1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB)
Post Name: Sub Inspector Posts
Vacancies: 9534
Last Date: 30 April 2021