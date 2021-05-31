Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–31 May 2021: Apply for 14700+ PSPCL, ICMR NIV, Maharashtra Postal Circle, PED and UPPRB
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 31 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 31 May 2021 for more than 14700+ vacancies in Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), ICMR National Institute of Virology (NIV), Maharashtra Postal Circle, Punjab Education Department and Punjab Education Department Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: ICMR National Institute of Virology (NIV)
Post Name: Contract Laboratory Support and Admin Support Posts
Vacancies: 41
Last Date: 01 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Department of School Education, Punjab
Post Name: Teacher Posts
Vacancies: 90
Last Date: 07 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Maharashtra Postal Circle, India Post
Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts
Vacancies: 2428
Last Date: 10 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL)
Post Name: ALM, Clerk, JE, ASSA & Accountant Posts
Vacancies: 2632
Last Date: 20 June 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB)
Post Name: Sub Inspector, Civil Police, Platoon Commander & FSSO Posts
Vacancies: 9634
Last Date: 15 June 2021