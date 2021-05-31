Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–31 May 2021: Apply for 14700+ PSPCL, ICMR NIV, Maharashtra Postal Circle, PED and UPPRB

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 31 May 2021 for more than 14700+ vacancies in Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), ICMR National Institute of Virology (NIV), Maharashtra Postal Circle, Punjab Education Department and Punjab Education Department Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: ICMR National Institute of Virology (NIV)

Post Name: Contract Laboratory Support and Admin Support Posts

Vacancies: 41

Last Date: 01 June 2021

4. Organization: Department of School Education, Punjab

Post Name: Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 90

Last Date: 07 June 2021

3. Organization: Maharashtra Postal Circle, India Post

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts

Vacancies: 2428

Last Date: 10 June 2021

2. Organization: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL)

Post Name: ALM, Clerk, JE, ASSA & Accountant Posts

Vacancies: 2632

Last Date: 20 June 2021

1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB)

Post Name: Sub Inspector, Civil Police, Platoon Commander & FSSO Posts

Vacancies: 9634

Last Date: 15 June 2021

