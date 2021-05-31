Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–31 May 2021: Apply for 14700+ PSPCL, ICMR NIV, Maharashtra Postal Circle, PED and UPPRB

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 31 May 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Created On: May 31, 2021 13:23 IST
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–31 May 2021
Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–31 May 2021
Download this Page as PDF

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 31 May 2021 for more than 14700+ vacancies in Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL), ICMR National Institute of Virology (NIV), Maharashtra Postal Circle, Punjab Education Department and Punjab Education Department Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: ICMR National Institute of Virology (NIV)

Post Name: Contract Laboratory Support and Admin Support Posts

Vacancies: 41

Last Date: 01 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Department of School Education, Punjab

Post Name: Teacher Posts

Vacancies: 90

Last Date: 07 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Maharashtra Postal Circle, India Post

Post Name: Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Posts

Vacancies: 2428

Last Date: 10 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. (PSPCL)

Post Name: ALM, Clerk, JE, ASSA & Accountant Posts

Vacancies: 2632

Last Date: 20 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB)

Post Name: Sub Inspector, Civil Police, Platoon Commander & FSSO Posts

Vacancies: 9634

Last Date: 15 June 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

7 + 8 =
Post

Comments

    Enter your E-mail Address