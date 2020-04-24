TS LAWCET Syllabus 2020: Get Details of syllabus of TS LAWCET 2020 here

TS LAWCET Syllabus 2020: Osmania University has published the TS LAWCET 2020 syllabus. OU conducts TS LAWCET 2020 on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). It is important for candidates to be aware of the syllabus of TS LAWCET 2020 so that they can formulate their preparation strategies for the exam. The TS LAWCET 2020 syllabus contains names of the sections and topics from which the candidates will asked questions in the entrance test. TS LAWCET 2020 is conducted for candidates seeking admission to 3-Year and 5-Year LLB programmes. Candidates desirous admission through the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test can find the detailed TS LAWCET syllabus in the article below in addition to the exam pattern, distribution of questions in each section, etc.

TS LAWCET Syllabus 2020 - Sections and Topics

Osmania University prescribes a range of subjects including topics in the TS LAWCET 2020 syllabus from which questions are expected in the entrance exam. The syllabus of LAWCET 2020 is same for the 3-year and 5-year LLB entrance exam. However, according to the TS LAWCET 2020 syllabus the level for 5-year LLB course entrance is intermediate or Class 12 level and for the 3-year LLB entrance will be of graduation level. Based on the information available on the official website, the syllabus of TS LAWCET 2020 contains the sections of - Current Affairs, General Knowledge and Mental Ability and Aptitude for the Study of Law. The topics included under the different sections in the TS LAWCET syllabus 2020 are provided below.

Subject Important Topics General Knowledge and Mental Ability History Geography Economics Logical Reasoning Environmental Science Aptitude for the Study of Law Elementary knowledge about law subjects Principles of law Constitutions of India, constitutional rights Current Affairs All the events and news of national and international importance (past one year)

TS LAWCET 2020 Syllabus - Section-Wise Weightage

The section-wise weightage as mentioned in the syllabus of TS LAWCET 2020 will help the candidates know to devote their time accordingly to each of the subjects. The sectional weightage in the TS LAWCET 2020 syllabus has been provided below.

Sections Number of Questions General Knowledge and Mental Ability 30 Current Affairs 30 Aptitude for the Study of Law 60 Total 120

TS LAWCET 2020 Syllabus - Exam Pattern

The exam pattern of TS LAWCET 2020 is crucial for candidates as it will help them to get rid of their exam jitters and help them prepare better. The TS LAWCET 2020 entrance for both the 3-year and 5-year LLB course will be conducted on the same day. TS LAWCET is a state-level test conducted by Osmania University in the online mode as a Computer-Based Test. There will be 120 questions in TS LAWCET 2020 with each question carrying 1 mark. The TS LAWCET 2020 exam will be conducted for a total of 1 hour and 30 minutes. There is no negative marking in TS LAWCET 2020 for incorrect answers attempted by candidates.