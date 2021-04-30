UCIL Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Walk-In on 3 May for 6 Posts, Check Application Process & Details Here

UCIL Medical Officer Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released for recruitment to the post of Medical Officers, purely on a contract basis. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in interview on 3 May 2021.

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 3 May 2021

UCIL Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 6 Posts

UCIL Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: MBBS recognized by Indian Medical Council with minimum of three years of relevant experience in a reputed hospital. PG Degree in the relevant field will be an added advantage.

UCIL Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - Below 65 years

UCIL Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Salary

Experience 03 to 05 years - Rs. 75000/-

Experience above 05 years - Rs. 90000/-

Download UCIL Medical Officer Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for UCIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates may walk in for an interview on 03.05.2021(Monday) at 09.30 AM in the Conference room of New Administrative Building-Jaduguda at the address mentioned hereinabove. Candidates must bring a passport size recent photograph, all original certificates & testimonials in support of their qualifications, experience etc. and an updated resume along with a set of photocopies of all relevant documents. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview. Advertisement is also available on our official website: www.uraniumcorp.in.

