UCIL MO Recruitment 2021: Walk-In on 10 May for Medical Officer Posts

UCIL MO Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at ucil.gov.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Created On: May 6, 2021 18:55 IST
UCIL MO Recruitment 2021: Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer for a period of 6 months. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for a walk-in-interview on 10 May 2021.  

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: 10 May 2021

UCIL MO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Medical Officer - 4 Posts

UCIL MO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate should be an MBBS recognized by the Indian Medical Council with a minimum of three years of relevant experience in a reputed hospital. PG Degree in the relevant field will be an added advantage.

UCIL MO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - below 65 years

UCIL MO Recruitment 2021 Experience & Salary

  • Experience 03 to 05 years - Rs.75000/-
  • Experience above 05 years- Rs. 90,000/-

Download UCIL MO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for UCIL MO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for Walk-in-interview along with their original certificates, passport size photograph & testimonials in support of their qualifications, experience etc. And updated resume along with a set of photocopies of all documents. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview. The interview is scheduled to be held on 11 May 2021. 

