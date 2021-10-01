Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Oct 1, 2021 11:53 IST
UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Release Anytime Soon @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA NET Exam to begin from 6th October 2021

UGC NET 2021 Admit Card Released @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency will release UGC NET 2021 Admit Cards and the Subject-wise Exam Schedule of June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined NET Exam at its official website anytime soon. Candidates will be able to download the Admit Cards from the link given below by using their Application Number and Password/Date of Birth option.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam:

UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date (Previous-Dec 2020 Exam)

2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Online Application and Registration Date (NEW-June 2021 Exam)

10th August to 5th September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm)

Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees (Previous-Dec 2020 Exam)

10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees (NEW-June 2021 Exam)

6th September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction of Online Application Form

12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.)

Correction of Online Application Form (Both June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam)

07 September to 12 September 2021

Downloading of Admit Cards

To be Released Soon

Check UGC NET 2021 Exam Schedule

UGC NET 2021 Combined Exam Dates

6th to 8th & 17th to 19th October 2021

Date for announcing results

To be announced later

Candidates must remember that any request related to change in the Examination Centre, Date, Shift and NET Subject provided on the Admit Card will not be considered by the National Testing Agency. In case of any other issue or query, the candidate should approach the Help Line Number - NTA Helpdesk: 011-40759000 (Operational 09:30 AM to 06:00 PM during working days).

NTA has also established a Query Redressal System (QRS), to enable submission of queries/grievances by the Registered Candidate(s) of UGC NET December 2021 Examination with (24x7) facility for speedy and favorable redressal of the queries/grievances. A Unique Registration Number will be generated for tracking the status of the queries/grievances. The Registered Candidate(s) are advised to use the online facility in the "Candidate Login" for speedy and favorable responses.

Also Read:

Check Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

UGC Extended Period for Completion of Master’s Degree for Dec 2018 & June 2019 UGC NET/ CSIR NET Batch

