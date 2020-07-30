Unlock 3.0: Schools, Colleges, Coaching & Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Till 31st August 2020 - Check New Guidelines Announced By MHA & All Updates!

Unlock 3.0: Unlock 3 guidelines have been released by MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs). As per the guidelines, CBSE & other Schools, educational institutions, like coaching for NEET 2020, JEE Main 2020, JEE Advanced, UPSC, GATE & others will now remain till 31st August. According to the official notification released by MHA, "After extensive consultation with UTs & States, it has been decided that schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till 31st August." The number of new positive COVID-19 cases are creating new records daily and probably this is the main reason why the government of Indian does not want to open schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

Details of Unlock 3 Guidelines by MHA:

Updates about CBSE Compartment Exams 2020:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification related to CBSE Compartment Exams 2020 & CBSE Optional Exams 2020. According to the notification, students who were unable to secure passing marks in one subject (in CBSE Result 2020) have been placed in the compartment category. Exam dates for CBSE Compartment 2020 are not announced yet. CBSE Result 2020 for Class 12 was declared on 13 July 2020.

CBSE Compartment Exams 2020: Updates!

NEET 2020 & JEE Main 2020: Latest Updates

As per the latest exam schedule, NEET 2020 will be conducted on 13 September whereas JEE Main 2020 will be conducted from 1st September to 6th September 2020. Exam date for JEE Advanced 2020 is September 27, 2020. Nowadays due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases, students are demanding that these entrance exams should be further postponed. Many students are taking this issue on Twitter with the hashtag, "#PostponeJEE_NEETinCovid".

GATE 2021: Exam Date Announced

Exam dates for GATE 2021 are from February 5th to 7th & February 12th to 13th. Several changes have been made in GATE 2021 (eligibility criteria, the introduction of new subjects) about which students can learn in detail from the link given below.

