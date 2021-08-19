UPPSC MO Grade 2 Interview Result 2021 @uppsc.up.nic.in, Download Pediatrician & Anesthetist Merit List Here

UPPSC Medical Officer Grade 2 Interview Result 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the interview result for the post of Medical Officer for Grade 2 (Pediatrician and Anesthetists). The candidates who appeared in the UPPSC MO Grade 2 Exam 2021 can download their results through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per result, a total of 181 candidates have been released for the post of Pediatrician and 114 for the post of Anesthetist. The interview was conducted from 26 July to 30 July and 2 to 4 August 2021 in two shifts. The candidates now download the UPPSC Medical Officer Grade 2 Interview Result by following the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on the notification that reads ‘RESULT OF ADVT. NO.1/2021-2022, MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT U.P. (ALLOPATHY)/ MEDICAL OFFICER (GRADE-II) PEDIATRICIAN, S-08/03 and RESULT OF ADVT. NO.1/2021-2022, MEDICAL AND HEALTH SERVICE DEPARTMENT U.P. (ALLOPATHY)/MEDICAL OFFICER (GRADE-II) ANESTHETIST, S-08/02’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. The candidates can check the result with their roll numbers in the PDF. The candidates are advised to download UPPSC Medical Officer Grade2 Interview Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download UPPSC Medical Officer Grade 2 Interview Result 2021 (Pediatrician)

Direct Link to Download UPPSC Medical Officer Grade 2 Interview Result 2021 (Anesthetist)

Official Website

This recruitment is being done to recruit 3620 vacancies for the post of Medical Officer in the Pediatrician and Anesthetist Discipline. The candidates can check their roll number wise uppsc mo interview result 2021 by clicking on the provided hyperlink given above in the article.

Latest Government Jobs:

PGVCL JE Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT for 49 Vacancies, Download PGVCL Application Form @ pgvcl.com