UPPSC Vetting Officer 2021 Admit Card Released @uppsc.up.nic.in, Exam on 21 March, Here’s Direct Download Link

UPPSC Vetting Officer Exam 2021: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam schedule and admit card for recruitment to the post of Vetting Officer against the advertisement number 09/06/E-6/2019-20. The candidates who applied for UPPSC Vetting Officer Exam 2021 can now download their admit cards through the official website of UPPSC.i.e.uppsc.up.nic.in.

According to the official updates, UPPSC Vetting Officer Exam is scheduled to be held on 21 March 2021 at 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM at the exam centres of Janpad and Lucknow. The details of the exam centre can be checked on the admit cards. Candidates can download UPPSC Vetting Officer 2021 Admit Card by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download UPPSC Vetting Officer Exam 2021 Admit Card?

Visit the official website of UPPSC.i.e. uppsc.up.nic.in. Click on CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. 01/2020-2021, VETTING OFFICER SCREENING EXAM-2020. Enter Registration Number, DOB, Gender, Verification Code and download admit card link. Then, UPPSC Vetting Officer 2021 Admit Card will be displayed. Download UPPSC Vetting Officer 2021 Admit Card and save it for future reference.

UPPSC Vetting Officer 2021 Admit Card

