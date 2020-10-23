UPSC Prelims 2020 (CSE) Result Declared @upsc.nic.in: Download Now!

UPSC: UPSC has unexpectedly declared the Civil Services Prelims 2020 result within 20 days of conducting the exam. The UPSC Prelims exam was conducted on October 4, 2020, and the result has been declared on October 23, 2020. Usually, the commission takes 40-45 days to declare the result, however this year the commission declared well before the aspirants’ expectations. All the qualified candidates will now appear for UPSC Mains Exam 2020 which will be held from January 8 onwards.

Qualified Candidates to Submit DAF-I between 28/10/2020 to 11/11/2020

The candidature of the qualified candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020, which will be available on the website of

the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in)during the period from 28/10/2020 to 11/11/2020 till 6:00 P.M. All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main)

Examination, 2020 to be held from Friday, 08/01/2021.Important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will also be available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the above website before filling up the ONLINE DAF-I. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 published in the Gazette of India.

UPSC IAS Mains 2020 Begins from January 2021

As per the official UPSC 2020 calendar, the Mains exams will be conducted from January 8, 2020. Students preparing for UPSC Mains 2020 can check the below links for better preparation.

