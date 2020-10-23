Study at Home
Search

UPSC Prelims 2020 (CSE) Result Declared @upsc.nic.in: Download Now!

UPSC: Union Public Service Commission has declared the UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2020 result on its official website. Check the link for the original result pdf in this article.

Oct 23, 2020 21:57 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UPSC IAS 2020 Prelims Result Declared - Download Now!
UPSC IAS 2020 Prelims Result Declared - Download Now!

UPSC: UPSC has unexpectedly declared the Civil Services Prelims 2020 result within 20 days of conducting the exam. The UPSC Prelims exam was conducted on October 4, 2020, and the result has been declared on October 23, 2020. Usually, the commission takes 40-45 days to declare the result, however this year the commission declared well before the aspirants’ expectations. All the qualified candidates will now appear for UPSC Mains Exam 2020 which will be held from January 8 onwards.

Official Link to Download the UPSC Prelims 2020 pdf

Qualified Candidates to Submit DAF-I between 28/10/2020 to 11/11/2020 

The candidature of the qualified candidates is provisional. In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020, which will be available on the website of

the Union Public Service Commission (https://upsconline.nic.in)during the period from 28/10/2020 to 11/11/2020 till 6:00 P.M. All the qualified candidates are advised to fill up the DAF-I ONLINE and submit the same ONLINE for admission to the Civil Services (Main)

Examination, 2020 to be held from Friday, 08/01/2021.Important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will also be available on the website. The candidates who have been declared successful have to first get themselves registered on the relevant page of the above website before filling up the ONLINE DAF-I. The qualified candidates are further advised to refer to the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 published in the Gazette of India.

UPSC Answer Key (IAS) Prelims 2020 (GS) Paper 1: Question Paper (PDF) & Paper Analysis!

UPSC IAS Mains 2020 Begins from January 2021

As per the official UPSC 2020 calendar, the Mains exams will be conducted from January 8, 2020. Students preparing for UPSC Mains 2020 can check the below links for better preparation. 

UPSC Mains - Detailed Syllabus for all Optional Papers

Also Check: 

UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Detailed Syllabus for GS Paper I (History, Geography & Indian Society)
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Detailed Syllabus for GS Paper II (Polity, Governance & International Relations)
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Detailed Syllabus for GS Paper III (Economics, Environment & Technology)
UPSC IAS Mains 2020: Detailed Syllabus for GS Paper IV (Ethics, Integrity & Aptitude)

 

 






Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material