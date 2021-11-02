UPSC (IAS): Increase in Civil services Aspirants Preferring IRS Over IPS! Why?

UPSC Prelims 2022 would be conducted in June next year. The candidates are given a choice to select their preferred services like IAS, IPS, IRS, IFS etc. Many candidates are seen to prefer IRS over IPS recently. Check the reason and benefits of Indian Revenue Services below.

UPSC Prelims 2021 Result was declared this Sunday, on 31st October 2021. The candidates who have qualified for the UPSC Prelims would now appear for UPSC Mains 2021 and those who qualify would be appearing for UPSC Personality Test 2021. While filling the UPSC forms candidates are asked to fill in their preference of posts they wish to apply for. Then as per their ranks, they are categorised into their most preferred choice by the Union Public Service Commission, UPSC.

The most preferred post to date is IAS. These services have been charming the aspirants since the British era. However not every qualified aspirant gets to be one. The next major services, people choose are IFS, IPS and IRS. This has always been the trend. However, in recent years, there has been an increase in the number of aspirants who are preferring Indian Revenue Services over Indian Police Services.

Earlier, the top posts after IAS were Indian Police Services and Indian Foreign Services. Many administrative service officers have been noticing the recent trend in the increase of IRS preference.

UPSC: Reasons of candidates choosing IRS over IPS

Financial Express reported that Manish Saxena (1996 batch officer) said that not much had changed in terms of vacancies and training. But increased age limit has more experienced and mature choices of aspirants.

It is considered that all the services are of parity but there are some grey areas in between them as well.

IPS used to be the second most preferred choice in UPSC. However, the numbers have seen a little dip in recent years with more people opting for IRS. A famous case was of Dr Sri Vatsa Sehra who studied medicine at AIIMS. He then cracked Civil Services Exam and got 148th rank to get IRS (IT) as his service. He again got selected the consecutive year only to qualify for IAS but he decided to stay as an IRS(IT) and let go of the IAS choice.

When a leading daily asked about his choice of remaining an IRS over IAS he said, " Like most candidates, I too did not have much knowledge about other services like IRS(IT) before joining.

IRS(IT) provides an amazing opportunity not just to administer the complex tax structure, but also to learn about the entire economic framework of the country. Officers of this service interact with and analyse income tax assessees from all spheres of the economy, from backgrounds as diverse as small, single proprietorship businesses to large multinational corporate houses, from the salaried class to self-employed professionals, from NGOs to local authorities and evaluating exempt agricultural income. This service allows you to understand the pulse of the economy."

The major benefit of choosing IRS as per most aspirants:

Many aspirants are now of the view that IRS or income tax is not just a revenue-earning tool for the country but is a form of regulating the domestic economy and economic interactions with the rest of the world. The tools that are used are transfer pricing, international taxation etc.

Activities that aid in the development of the economy are incentivised through the means of deductions and exemptions and detrimental activities are penalised. IRS(IT) enables one to acquire expertise in almost all aspects of the economy.

There has been an increase in the number of Commerce students appearing for the Civil Services Exam. No wonder, they would prefer IRS over IPS anytime. People interested in taxation also opt for the Indian Revenue Service.

Moreover, the aspirants of today also search for a good work-life balance which is more in the IRS than IPS.

There is very little political interference and people who prefer residing in cities and big towns opt for such services. There is also much more stability in IRS than in Indian Police Services.

Indian Police Services are meant for hard-hearted aspirants. These services require 24-hour availability which is generally a 9-5 schedule in IRS.

Thus IRS services are generally opted by aspirants nowadays.

