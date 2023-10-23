UPSC Law Optional Books for IAS Mains Exam

UPSC Law Optional Books: Indian Constitutional Law by M.P. Jain, Administrative Law by S.P. Sathe, International Law by J.G. Starke, Law of Torts by R.K. Bangia are the best books recommended for Law IAS syllabus. Check here best books for paper 1 and 2

UPSC Law Books 2023 is integral to preparing for the civil services mains exam. Moreover, Law is a scoring optional paper, and having a law background would be an added advantage. Candidates are advised to choose the right UPSC Law optional books and begin their preparation accordingly. A wide variety of Law books for UPSC are readily available in the market and PDF versions. Choosing books based on the latest UPSC Law syllabus and curriculum is crucial. Hence, the exam prep team of Jagran Josh has shared the top UPSC Law Books to ease the preparation of the IAS aspirants.

In this blog, we have compiled the list of the best UPSC Law Books 2023 for the ease of the candidates.

Best UPSC Law Optional Books

The UPSC Law Optional syllabus is vast, and candidates must allocate sufficient time to cover all the topics necessary for the exam. Thus, it is crucial to plan a robust strategy before commencing the preparation for the UPSC Law Optional booklist. It is advised to grasp the fundamentals rather than just learning a few law names. The UPSC Law Books are divided into two papers, i.e., Paper I and Paper II. Candidates must wisely choose the books for Law optional UPSC to fetch good marks in the upcoming civil services exam. Here, we have compiled the important Law books for the UPSC Mains exam preparation for the reference of the aspirants.

UPSC Law Books for Paper 1

The UPSC Law Optional Paper I syllabus covers topics like Constitutional and Administrative Law and International Law. Check the list of best UPSC Law Books for Paper 1 shared below.

UPSC Law Optional Books for Constitutional Law

Candidates must pick the expert-recommended UPSC Law Optional Books for Constitutional Law for adequate preparation. Apart from the booklist for Law Optional UPSC, candidates must also go through additional resources like the latest judgments, current affairs, etc, from reliable sources.

Indian Constitutional Law by M.P. Jain

Shorter Introduction to Constitution by D.D. Basu

Corner State of a Nation by Granville Austin

Indian Polity By M. Laxmikanth

Introduction to the Constitution of India by D.D. Basu

Comparative Constitutional Law by D.D. Basu

Constitutional Law Of India by Dr. J.N. Pandey

UPSC Law Optional Books for Administrative Law

Administrative Law is one of the scoring sections of Paper 1 if prepared well. Candidates need to plan a unique strategy to cover the fundamentals and core concepts of this section. Here are the best books that can be considered when preparing for Administrative Law for UPSC.

Administrative Law by S.P. Sathe

Administrative Law by I.P. Massey

Bare Acts to cover Ombudsman

UPSC Law Optional Books for International Law

International Law is the second section of the UPSC Law Optional Paper I syllabus. It covers topics like Nature and Definition of International Law, Law of the sea, Individuals, Treaties, United Nations, etc. Here is the UPSC Law Optional Booklist for International Law shared below.

International Law and Human Rights by Dr. S. K. Kapoor

UN Handbook on Peaceful Settlement of Disputes

International Law by J.G. Starke

Legality of the use of Nuclear weapons

IGNOU material on Nuclear proliferation

IGNOU material on International Terrorism

UPSC Law Books for Paper 2

The UPSC Law Optional Paper 2 syllabus is divided into various sections, i.e., Law of Crimes, Law of Torts, Law of Contracts and Mercantile Law, and Contemporary Legal Developments. Here is a list of the best UPSC Law Optional Booklist for Paper 2 shared below

UPSC Law Optional Books for Law of Crimes

The UPSC Law of Crimes section covers General principles of Criminal liability, General exceptions, Abetment, General exceptions Defamation, Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, etc. Here is the list of the best UPSC Law Optional Books for Law of Crimes shared below.

Law of Crimes by Dr. S.R. Myneni

General Principles of Criminal Law by Dr. K.N. Chandrasekharan Pillai

Law of Crimes by Ratanlal & Dhirajlal

Criminal Law: Cases and Materials by K.D. Gaur

UPSC Law Optional Books for Law of Torts

The UPSC Law of Torts section covers Nature and definition, General defences, Remedies, Conspiracy, Malicious prosecution, Consumer Protection Act, 1986, etc. Here is the list of the best UPSC Law Optional Books for Law of Torts shared below.

Law of Torts by J.N. Pandey

Law of Torts by R.K. Bangia

The Law of Torts by Ratanlal and Dhirajlal

UPSC Law Optional Books for Law of Contracts and Mercantile Law

The UPSC Law of Contracts and Mercantile Law covers the Nature and formation of contract/E-contract, factors vitiating free consent, Performance and discharge of contracts, Quasi-contracts, Consequences of breach of contract, Contract of indemnity, Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, etc. Here is the list of the best UPSC Law Optional Books for Law of Contracts and Mercantile Law shared below.

Law of Contract I & II by Dr. S.S. Srivastava

Law of Contracts I & II by Prof. G.C.V.Subba Rao

Principles of Mercantile Law by R K Bangia, S K Raghuvanshi

Mercantile Law by M.C. Kuchhal

UPSC Law Optional Books for Contemporary Legal Developments

The UPSC Contemporary Legal Developments covers Public Interest Litigation, Intellectual property rights, Information Technology Law, including Cyber Laws, Competition Law, the Right to Information Act, Trials by media, etc. Here is the list of the best UPSC Law Optional Books for Contemporary Legal Developments shared below.

Laws relating to Intellectual Property Rights in India by Rajeev Babel

How to Cover UPSC Law Books

Candidates should keep in mind a few points when covering UPSC Law books to score well in the exam. As the UPSC Law Optional syllabus is massive, aspirants must adhere to the unique approach to cover the Law books for UPSC. Here are a few strategies to cover UPSC Law Optional books with ease.

Review the Law optional Syllabus for UPSC carefully and then create a list of important topics for each section.

Read highly recommended books to cover the fundamentals chapters and advanced topics.

Choose the UPSC Law books that describe the concepts in an easy, crisp, and precise manner.

Create short notes from the UPSC law optional books for quick revision.

