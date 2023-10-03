UPSC Law Previous Year Papers: Get the direct UPSC Law previous year question papers PDF download link on this page. Students who opted for Law as their optional must analyze the previous year's papers

UPSC Law Previous Year Question Paper is one of the best resources for effective preparation. Law is one of the popular optional subjects among the list of 48 optional subjects. If candidates choose law as their optional subject, they must solve the UPSC Law Previous Year Question Paper to gain insights into the exam format and trending topics that are repeatedly asked in the exam.

As per the previous trend and analysis, approximately 150-250 candidates opt for Law as their optional paper in the IAS mains exam, and the success rate is around 10-15%. Thus, candidates should solve UPSC Law PYQs regularly to speed up their preparation. The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the UPSC Law previous year question papers for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, etc., to guide the aspirants in the right direction.

In this article, we shared the UPSC Law previous year question papers PDFs download link and the latest exam pattern.

UPSC Law Previous Year Question Papers PDF

In the UPSC Mains Exam, there is a total of 48 optional subjects, and Law paper is one among them. The UPSC Law question paper is conducted for 500 marks and consists of two papers, each with 250 marks. One can easily score 300+ in the UPSC Law Optional paper with the right preparation strategy and study resources. Moreover, scoring well in the optional papers could maximize their overall scores as the UPSC Law optional paper contributes 500 out of 1750 marks in the main exam. Thus, it is important to practice the UPSC Law Previous Year Question Paper to boost solving speed and accuracy in the actual exam.

How to Download UPSC Law Previous Year Question Papers PDF?

The UPSC Law Previous Year Question Papers PDF can be downloaded from the official portal of UPSC or click on the direct link given below. Follow the steps below to download UPSC Law PYQs without any hassles.

Step 1: Go to the official UPSC portal.

Step 2: Under the “Examination” tab, click “Previous Question Papers” on the homepage

Step 3: Now, search “Civil Services Exam” and click the “Apply” button.

Step 4: Select the Law Paper 1 or 2 PDF link.

Step 5: The UPSC Law Question Paper PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download the UPSC Law PYQ for future use.

UPSC Law Exam Previous Year Question Paper PDF

Candidates should practice questions in the UPSC Law previous year's question papers PDF to develop conceptual clarity. This will provide valuable details about the pattern in which questions are asked in the exam. Get the direct link to download UPSC Law's previous year's question papers PDF for 2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, and 2018 below.

Year UPSC Law Question Paper I UPSC Law Question Paper II 2022 Click Here Click Here 2021 Click Here Click Here 2020 Click Here Click Here 2019 Click Here Click Here 2018 Click Here Click Here

Benefits of Solving UPSC Law Previous Year Question Papers for IAS Mains

Practicing the previous year's UPSC Law question paper will help them to study exam-relevant topics and the weightage of the questions. There are numerous advantages of solving UPSC Law previous year question papers for IAS Mains as discussed below:

Candidates should solve UPSC Law's previous year's question paper regularly to get an idea of the areas that are frequently asked in the exam, along with the scoring questions.

The UPSC Law optional question paper of the past years will help candidates discover the topic-wise weightage and practice more questions from higher weightage topics.

Solving UPSC Law question papers will help them identify relevant and irrelevant topics for the exam.

UPSC Law previous year question papers with solutions PDF will help them identify the weightage of topics and dynamic questions asked in the exam.

How to Attempt UPSC Law Previous Year Question Paper?

Candidates should solve UPSC Law's previous year's question paper for an in-depth analysis of the massive syllabus. Check the approach below to attempt UPSC Law PYQs in the right manner.

Set the timer for 3 hours each for every paper and then carefully read the UPSC Law previous year's question paper.

Solve easy questions initially, then moderate, and at last, the difficult ones.

After solving the UPSC law paper, they should cross-verify their answers to estimate the total number of correct and incorrect answers and determine their weak areas.

Improve your mistakes and re-attempt the Law UPSC question paper to speed up preparation.

UPSC Law Question Paper Pattern

Candidates should check the UPSC Law question paper pattern and then plan a robust exam strategy. The UPSC Law optional question paper consists of descriptive questions. There are two optional papers in the UPSC mains exam, i.e., Paper VI and Paper VII. The exam duration for each paper shall be three hours. Check the UPSC Law question paper pattern for the main exam below:

UPSC Law Question Paper Pattern 2023 Paper Subject Maximum Marks Duration Paper-VI Optional Subject - Paper 1 250 Marks 3 hours Paper-VII Optional Subject - Paper 2 250 Marks 3 hours

