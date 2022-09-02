UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam on Sep 4 (Sunday): 7 Last Minute Tips to score high marks in Written Exam

UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam on Sep 4 (Sunday): In this article, you will get the best last-minute tips that will help you in clearing the UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Written Exam. The exam will consist of 900 objective multiple-choice questions.

UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam on Sep 4 (Sunday): UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Written Exam will be conducted online on 4th September 2022 for total 400 vacancies in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force wings. Cracking National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) can be a challenge for many candidates as the competition level for this exam is quite high this year. So we have come up with the best last-minute tips which will help you in clearing the UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Exam with a high score.

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 exam is an objective exam that will be conducted in offline mode. The exam comprises of two Papers: Mathematics (Paper-1) and General Ability Test (Paper-2). There will be a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 latest exam pattern has been given in the below table:

Subject/ No. of Questions Code Duration Maximum Marks Mathematics (120 Questions) 01 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 300 General Ability Test (150 Questions) English + General Knowledge 02 2 Hours & 30 Minutes 600 Total 900

So let’s look at those important last-minute tips that will surely help you in cracking NDA 2 2022 Exam:

1. Revise the Important Topics:

We have shared the links for some important topics for UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Exam which will help you in your last-minute preparation:

Paper Section (Marks) Number of Questions/ Marks Paper-1 2 Hours & 30 Minutes Mathematics 120 questions of 2.5 Marks (total 300 Marks) Paper-2 2 Hours & 30 Minutes English (Part-A) 50 Questions of 4 marks each General Knowledge (Part-B) 100 Questions of 4 marks each

2. Time Management

Give more time to sections that you are stronger in. This will ensure that you can effectively use the time duration of the exam. Remember that there is a sectional time limit for Paper-1 & Paper-2 and there will be no sectional cut-offs. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.

3. Practice Mock tests & Previous Year's Papers

Candidates are advised to practice as many mock tests and previous year papers as they can to buck up their speed of solving papers. For the ease of the candidates we have shared the important links of mock tests and Previous Year Papers for UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Exam:

4. Read the Complete Question First

Candidates are required to avoid the mistake of reading incomplete questions and arriving at incorrect answers eventually. Read the questions carefully and check what is being asked.

5. Maintain your Speed & Accuracy and Maximize your Score

Remember that there are no sectional cut-offs but there will be negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. So your job is to simply maximize your score however you can. So, try to maintain your speed and accuracy while solving the paper during the examination.

6. Don’t forget your Admit Card, Photograph and ID Proof

Don’t forget to take Admit Card alongwith the Photograph and Original ID proof alongwith its photocopy as well. The admit card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The candidates must enquire and locate accurately the allotted examination center as mentioned in Admit Card. Check the exam date and shift timings carefully. Candidates may download and print the Admit Card from the official website of UPSC as mentioned in the link given below:

7. Don’t take Stress

Don’t stress yourself too much before D-Day. Do relax and stay calm. Giving exams with a relaxed mind will help you in delivering your best and achieving a high score.

Remember last minute preparation does not involve deep studies. You only need to brush up on all the important topics which will definitely help you in clearing this exam with ease.